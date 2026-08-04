BYD's £35,000 Denza claims 1,100 km range with five-minute fast charging

BYD says the new Denza Z9S can travel up to 1,100 km on a full charge.

The flagship model starts at around £35,000 ($47,100) in China.

The claimed range is based on China's CLTC testing cycle, which typically produces higher figures than other global standards.

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has unveiled what it says is its longest-range electric car yet, with the new Denza Z9S claiming a maximum driving range of 1,100 km (683 miles) on a single charge.

The four-door electric saloon, priced from the equivalent of around £35,000 ($47,100) in China, is aimed at drivers looking for longer journeys with fewer charging stops. However, the headline range figure is based on China's CLTC testing cycle, which generally produces higher estimates than testing methods used in Europe and the US.

The Denza Z9S is offered in three versions with claimed ranges of 780 km, 920 km and 1,100 km, all powered by a 102.3 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

The car also features BYD's second-generation Blade Battery, which the company says can charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in around five minutes. A 10 per cent to 97 per cent charge is claimed to take around nine minutes, according to the company.

Every version comes equipped with a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor to support advanced driver assistance features. Buyers can choose between a single-motor version producing 496 horsepower or a tri-motor flagship delivering 1,193 horsepower.

According to CNEVPost, Denza General Manager Li Hui reportedly said the car's range was "not meant to be remembered, but to be forgotten", suggesting drivers may no longer need to think constantly about when to recharge.

How does it compare with other long-range EVs?

While BYD's figures are among the highest announced for a production electric vehicle, comparisons with cars sold in other markets require caution because of differences in testing standards.

Industry estimates suggest the top-specification Denza Z9S could deliver around 772 km (480 miles) under the US EPA testing cycle. If achieved, that would still place it among the longest-range electric cars available but below the Lucid Air Grand Touring, which has an EPA-certified range of 824 km (512 miles).

Beyond its battery technology, the Denza Z9S also includes rear-wheel steering, an active body control suspension system and BYD's God's Eye 5.0 assisted driving technology. Inside, the cabin follows the design trend seen across many premium Chinese electric vehicles, with multiple large digital displays dominating the dashboard.