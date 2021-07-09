Website Logo
  Friday, July 09, 2021
Total Fatalities 405,939 
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393
Today's Cases 43,393
Wimbledon

Djokovic storms into seventh Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semifinal match against Denis Shapovalov. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

By: SattwikBiswal

NOVAK DJOKOVIC reached his 30th Grand Slam final on Friday (9) with a straight sets win over Canada’s Denis Shapovalov to move one victory away from a sixth Wimbledon title and record-equalling 20th major.

The world number one triumphed 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5 in a tense semifinal in which he crucially saved 10 of 11 break points.

In his seventh Wimbledon final, Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini after the world number nine became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4.

“Particularly at this stage of my career what is most important for me are the Grand Slams,” said Djokovic.

“It fills my heart every time when something on the line is historic it motivates me.”

Shapovalov had endeared himself to the crowd during the fortnight in reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal.

The 22-year-old exited in tears to a standing ovation.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

