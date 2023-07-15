Djokovic anticipates epic Wimbledon final showdown with Alcaraz, promises a ‘feast’

The Serbian star commends Alcaraz’s skills and character, describing him as an amazing player and a great person off the court

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (L) and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose for a photograph ahead of the Men’s Semi Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 09, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

By: Shailesh Solanki

Novak Djokovic, the tennis maestro, is eagerly looking forward to his upcoming Wimbledon final against the young and talented Carlos Alcaraz. The Serbian star acknowledges the anticipation surrounding this match and expresses his admiration for Alcaraz’s remarkable rise in the tournament.

“He’s so young, but he’s incredibly consistent now, also on grass. Which I don’t think many people expected him to play so well because his game is basically built and constructed and developed for clay mostly or slower hard courts. But he’s been incredibly successful in adapting to the surfaces and demands and challenges of opponents on a given day,” Djokovic said about his opponent for the final.

Reflecting on their previous encounter in Paris, Djokovic recalls the high level of tennis they both showcased until Alcaraz faced physical struggles.

“I think we really took the level of tennis very high. I think was great for the audience and great for us players to be part of that,” he said.

The Serbian star commends Alcaraz’s skills and character, describing him as an amazing player and a great person off the court. “He carries himself very, very well. He respects the history of the sport, respects everyone. No bad words about him at all,” Djokovic said.

As Djokovic prepares for the final, the 36-year-old recognizes the immense challenge ahead, expressing his hunger and determination to claim the title. He sees the match as a test that will push him physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Carlos Alcaraz revealed his admiration for Djokovic and expressed his eagerness to compete against him on such a grand stage.

“This is going to be the best moment of my life – probably. Playing a final in Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about when I started playing tennis. As I said before, it’s even better playing against Novak,” the Spanish star said.

The 20-year-old remains determined to stay calm and composed during the match, understanding that for Djokovic, it is just another day in his illustrious career.

Alcaraz’s admiration for Djokovic runs deep, as he grew up watching the Serbian maestro conquer the tennis world. “He was beating all the big guys, Roger (Federer) and Rafa (Nadal), when he was younger. Being the guy he is right now, everything he has been through is amazing. As I said before, he has no weakness. He’s a really complete guy, a really complete player,” he said.

The clash between Alcaraz and Djokovic promises to be a spectacle, as the young contender seeks to etch his name in tennis history by challenging one of the game’s greatest champions.

Djokovic said both of them are ‘hungry’ and are going to have a ‘feast’, and that is what the audience will also be expecting, to be served a ‘feast’ by the two great tennis players of their time.