Divya Khosla Kumar: I am happy to be a part of Satyameva Jayate 2

Divya Khosla Kumar made her Bollywood debut with the 2004 release Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. And now, after 17 years she is all set to make her big-screen comeback with Satyameva Jayate 2.

Recently, while talking to IANS about the movie, Divya said, "I am happy to be a part of Satyameva Jayate 2 along with John Abraham. He is such a good co-star. I share a very happy and beautiful relationship with him and he is really giving as a co-actor. I think our chemistry is also looking really good in the film."

Well, on the Wikipedia page of the film, her character's name is written Sita Rameshwar. But Divya clarified that it's wrong and her name in the movie is Vidya. She said, "It is not Sita Rameshwar. My character's name in the film is Vidya. It is wrongly mentioned there, and you should never trust Wikipedia. Anyone can edit anything on that platform."







Further talking about her character and the film's shoot, the actress said, "Milap has very beautifully visualised this character for the film and he told me that he wanted a very strong woman. She is very elegant and a perfect example of the Indian woman yet she has a very strong personality."

"We are still shooting for the film. Yesterday, I came here in Mumbai for three days from Lucknow where we are shooting the film. I will resume shooting of the film on December 2, and we will shoot the film till January," she added.







Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to release on Eid next year.






