  • Monday, March 07, 2022
Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar sets date for Pravin Tambe biopic starring Shreyas Talpade

Kaun Pravin Tambe Poster (Photo credit: Shreyas Talpade/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The upcoming biopic on Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe, starring Shreyas Talpade in the lead role, is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 1, the streamer announced on Monday.       

Titled Kaun Pravin Tambe, the biopic is backed by Fox Star Studios along with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Jayprad Desai, the film is titled Kaun Pravin Tambe? and promises a “unique insight” into the life and passion of the leg spinner who started playing for the IPL team Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41.

Tambe said he feels “humbled” that his life has inspired people to follow their dreams. “My only wish is that more and more people get inspired to live their dreams and never underestimate their potential no matter what their circumstances are and never give up. My family and loved ones can’t wait to see my story come alive, and for me, it is going to be a very special day,” the cricketer said in a statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade27)

Talpade, who had earlier played a fast bowler in Nagesh Kukunoor’s 2005 sports drama Iqbal, said he feels fortunate to portray Tambe on screen.

“The role and the story provided me with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I loved and treasured every minute of filming. I am very grateful to Bootroom Sports and Fox Star Studios and our immensely talented director Jayprad who envisioned me in this role. It’s an honour to represent Pravin and I will always treasure the time spent with him in preparing for this role which required a new level of dedication and effort from all of us. I hope our audiences not only enjoy the film but are touched & inspired by it,” the 46-year-old actor said.

Written by Kiran Yadnyopavit, Kaun Pravin Tambe? will also feature Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee, and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star said the film aligns with the team’s endeavour to create films that are “unique, inspiring and entertaining”.

“Cricket is adored and loved by millions, add to that a champion who just refused to give up and you have this incredible story – Kaun Pravin Tambe?. We feel fortunate to play a part in bringing such an inspiring story of Mr Pravin Tambe to audiences worldwide. Shreyas Talpade is a perfect fit for the role. He has done such a commendable job and indeed done justice to this biopic. We are excited to be releasing the film on 1st April,” Duggal added.

Shital Bhatia Founder – Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports said the creative might of the entire team has translated the “arduous journey” of Tambe’s life into a “compelling story”. “Pravin himself is an inspiration to millions and signifies that dreams never expire,” Bhatia said.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

