Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 466,980
Total Cases 34,544,882
Today's Fatalities 396
Today's Cases 9,119
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 466,980
Total Cases 34,544,882
Today's Fatalities 396
Today's Cases 9,119

Entertainment

Director Vishal Furia reveals why Nushrratt Bharuccha was the perfect choice for Chhorii

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vishal Furia (Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video)

By: Mohnish Singh

Directed by filmmaker Vishal Furia, the upcoming horror thriller Chhorii is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars supremely talented Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role whose performance has been praised by critics and audiences alike.

For the uninitiated, Chhorii is the official remake of the 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, directed by Vishal Furia only. Revealing why he found Bharuccha perfect for the lead role in the remake, the director said, “The character of Sakshi had to be somebody who looked like a girl-next-door, who is very relatable and a person who will definitely win this fight from the moment we see her on-screen. Nushrratt fits all these parts extremely well because she looks like a girl next door. Her physicality is this tiny, petite girl. So that really helped because then, she looked like a victim, like somebody who could be intimidated in a certain way, or who could get scared in certain scenarios. And then when such a character rises against all odds, to fight against evil, and somehow conquers it, does the story becomes more powerful. So yes, Nushrratt did fit all of those departments perfectly when it came to the character.”

Adding more to this, he said, “The kind of hunger I saw in Nushrratt and also the will to give everything for this particular role, she has that thing in her. And that is what is required in a horror film especially for a film like Chhorii, which is emotionally and physically very draining. It takes away a lot from the actor and really tears that actor apart. So, you need that kind of hunger, and that kind of will to succumb to this genre and to this kind of filmmaking. And I thought she was ready for it, and she was hungry for it, and that was very important. So yeah, she was perfect for this role.”

Chhorii is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan begins filming second schedule of Shehzada around Jama Masjid in Delhi
Entertainment
Trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey amasses over 18 million views in a day; trends No.…
Entertainment
Mahima Makwana: Challenging years on TV helped me be confident in Antim
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma debuts on India’s first voice-based social media platform Hoote, developed by Soundarya Rajinikanth…
Entertainment
Chitrangada Singh on working with Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas
Entertainment
Aarya 2 trailer: This Sushmita Sen starrer looks like an edge of the seat thriller
Entertainment
Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s film to release on November 25, 2022
Entertainment
Satyameva Jayate 2 movie review: John Abraham’s muscles do wonders, but sadly that’s…
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty shares update on the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi to lead Srijit Mukherji’s next Sherdil
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor: It’s very difficult to do a remake
Entertainment
After 83, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan likely to reteam for a new…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kartik Aaryan begins filming second schedule of Shehzada around Jama…
Trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey amasses over 18 million views…
Mahima Makwana: Challenging years on TV helped me be confident…
Kapil Sharma debuts on India’s first voice-based social media platform…
Director Vishal Furia reveals why Nushrratt Bharuccha was the perfect…
Netflix documentary narrates Nirmal Purja’s journey to the top of…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE