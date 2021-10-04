Director Krish on casting Panja Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh in Konda Polam

Konda Polam poster (Photo from Panja Vaishnav Tej’s Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Krish’s Telugu film Konda Polam starring Panja Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh is all set to hit the big screens on 8th October 2021. The film is based on Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy’s book of the same name.

Recently, while talking about how he decided to make the film, Krish said, “During the first lockdown, all of us directors had a small get-together in June-July. We normally share the details about the books we read. Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna recommended Konda Polam book and another director Sukumar endorsed it. I liked the book very much and immediately decided to do a film with it.”

Further revealing about the casting of Tej and Singh, the filmmaker stated, “Once I decided to do the film, Vaishnav Tej, came to mind and he was immediately on board for the film. There is no heroine character in the book. I worked with the Book writer, Sannapureddy Venkat Ram Reddy, and incorporated Obulamma. Cinematographer Gnanasekhar suggested Rakul’s name. I could see Obulamma in her when I was narrating the script.”

Konda Polam was shot amid the pandemic. Sharing his experience of shooting the film, Krish stated, “We shot for the film in very difficult terrain. We shot it in the middle of the pandemic with a limited crew. We had to trek the hills along with a herd of 1000 sheep carrying the belongings and equipment ourselves. We meticulously planned the shoot and were able to complete the entire shooting in 45 working days. Then, there are six months of VFX.”

“Konda Polam will offer a surreal experience. It is mounted on a large canvas with a different subject with forests, tigers, etc. It is an honest attempt and will offer a different experience for the audience. It has been an adventurous ride for all of us during the shoot and will be the same for the audience as well. I am sure the audience will like it,” he added.