Dimple Kapadia joins Shah Rukh Khan on the cast of Pathan

Though the makers are yet to announce it officially, Pathan has already become one of the most-awaited films of 2021. There are various reasons for it being so hugely anticipated film by film enthusiasts. Firstly, it marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screen after a gap of two years. The superstar was last seen in Zero (2018). Secondly, it reunites him with Deepika Padukone after Happy New Year (2014).

Also starring John Abraham as a central character, Pathan went before cameras on November 17 in Mumbai. The team is currently shooting for the film at Yash Raj Studios in the city with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

According to reports, both the protagonists play spies in the film, and yet another prominent name from the industry has joined their team. Yes, seasoned actress Dimple Kapadia, who was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (2020), has come on board to play a pivotal role in the upcoming spy thriller.







Spilling some more beans, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “Every spy has his own team, and Shah Rukh Khan too has a team who expertise in different areas of intelligence and one of them is Dimple Kapadia. She shot with Shah Rukh on Tuesday and will now be with the team, on and off all through the shoot. It is a very important role.”

We also hear that Deepika Padukone has already shot for two days. She will now join the team again from mid-December in Mumbai. John Abraham, on the other hand, will join the cast in January. The actor plays the antagonist in the flick.

Pathan is being directed by Sidharth Anand for Yash Raj Films. He last helmed the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War (2020), which was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.







