  • Saturday, May 29, 2021
Entertainment

Dibakar Banerjee on the idea of making Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 2 without Sushant Singh Rajput

Dibakar Banerjee (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Soon it is going to be a year since immensely talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. But the best thing about artists is that you can cherish their work even when they are not around. In his short-lived Bollywood career, Singh did only a handful of films but most of them were well-made, meaningful movies that proved his unrivalled talent and versatility as an actor.

If we talk about one of his best performances, it has to be Byomkesh Bakshy from acclaimed filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee’s 2015 directorial Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. The mystery action film did not set the cash registers jingling at the box office upon its theatrical release, but now it is hailed as one of the best films produced in the decade gone by.

Revealing his wish to make Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 2, director Dibakar Banerjee told an entertainment portal, “Making a sequel to Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is something that I have desired. I feel the story can be taken forward into a franchise. Of course, we’d have to cast another actor, but it is something I believe Sushant would have wanted.”

Meanwhile, Banerjee is presently basking in the digital success of his latest directorial venture Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021), starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

After facing an inordinate delay in its theatrical release, the black comedy film hit the marquee on March 19, 2021. However, it failed to perform well due to a limited release in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

Amazon Prime Video began streaming the film on May 20, 2021, where it received outstanding response from viewers as well as several critics. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a Yash Raj Films venture.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

