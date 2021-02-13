Dia Mirza set to marry entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on 15th February

By: Mohnish Singh







According to reports, Bollywood actress and former beauty pageant winner Dia Mirza is set to marry Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple will tie the knot on 15th February in a low-key ceremony to be attended only by family members and close friends.

“The wedding will take place in the next two days on February 15th and is going to be a very low-profile function. The rituals and the wedding are going to be an intimate affair and only close family and close friends will be seen in attendance,” a publication reports a source as saying.

"Dia's closest friends from Bollywood will attend her wedding. Overall, there will be less than 50 people in attendance, invites for which have already been rolled out. She will get married in a traditional ceremony, but a registrar will also be going to her residence for registering the marriage. There won't be any sangeet function, but both the families plan to get together before the wedding and spend some quality time."







As soon as reports of Mirza’s wedding emerged in the media, her name started trending on Twitter. The news came as a complete surprise for many as the actress was never even spotted with Rekhi before. Reportedly, not many people were aware of their relationship. We hear that the preparations for the big day are going on in full swing in Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They had an intimate wedding in October 2014, after a courtship of several years. In August 2019, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announced their separation in a statement.

The actress was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's acclaimed film Thappad (2020), also starring Taapsee Pannu. Though she played a brief role in the movie, critics and audiences praised her powerful performance alike. Buzz has it that she will next be seen in Ashishor Solomon's Telugu action-thriller Wild Dog, alongside Nagarjuna.







