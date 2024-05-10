  • Friday, May 10, 2024
Dhruv, 11-year-old schoolboy, joins high-IQ society with score of 162

Dhruv, a student at Robin Hood Junior School in Sutton, earned membership in April.

Representational image from iStock

By: Vivek Mishra

An 11-year-old boy from South London has recently joined Mensa, the high-IQ society, after achieving a score of 162.

Dhruv, a student at Robin Hood Junior School in Sutton, earned membership in April, reported the BBC.

His father, Praveen Kumar, expressed his joy, stating, “As a family, we are very proud of him. I am very lucky to be his dad.”

Dhruv’s headteacher, Elisabeth Broers, described him as “a delight” and praised his overall character, along with the supportive environment at the school.

Mensa accepts individuals who score in the top 2 per cent of the general population in an approved intelligence test.

Dhruv’s father recounted his son’s educational journey, mentioning his initial struggles in school and subsequent transformation. Despite being diagnosed with special educational needs in infant school, Dhruv has flourished academically and personally, he told BBC.

Ms Broers highlighted Dhruv’s talents in art and his willingness to share knowledge with classmates. “He’s an all-rounder, a lovely boy, talented at art and good at sharing his knowledge and skills with his class,” she told BBC.

“He’s a happy chap and that’s what we aim for. It’s the whole child that we’re interested in rather than just his IQ,” she said.

Founded in 1946, Mensa boasts a global membership of 140,000, with 18,000 members in the UK and the Irish Republic.

The organisation provides a platform for individuals with high IQs to connect, engage in intellectual pursuits, and socialise. A Mensa spokesperson commended Dhruv’s achievement and said, “Anyone who registers an IQ score which places them in the top 2 per cent of the population has done remarkably well.”

Dhruv’s father said that while his son was pleased with the results, he prefers not to dwell on the achievement.

