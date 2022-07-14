Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 14, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Dhanush thinks his sons ‘completely stole the show’ at The Gray Man premiere in LA and we can’t agree more

The Gray Man will hit the theatres worldwide on July 15 while the movie will be available on Netflix from July 22 onwards.

Dhanush with his sons (Photo credit: Dhanush/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Dhanush, who will next be seen in Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man suited up in style for the film’s premiere which was held in Los Angeles. Wearing a tuxedo, the actor walked the red carpet in the company of his two sons – Yathra and Linga.

All suited up, both his sons posed for the cameras. Sharing pictures from the premiere on Instagram, Dhanush wrote, “When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you. At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga.”

The premiere was attended by the entire cast of the film. Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo along with Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page walked the red carpet in style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

The Gray Man will hit the theatres worldwide on July 15 while the movie will be available on Netflix from July 22 onwards. The exciting news for Indian fans is that Russo Brothers are coming to India. The director duo will join superstar Dhanush in Mumbai soon to meet fans at ‘The Gray Man’ premiere in India.

The film will be streamed on Netflix and for the Indian premier, the OTT platform has announced a contest. Netflix India is on a hunt for superfans who will be among the first to watch ‘The Gray Man’ at the India premiere in Mumbai soon. The contest will begin on July 12 and fans can log on to www.thegrayman.in to participate.

Talking about his experience on The Gray Man, Dhanush said, “It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people.”

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy played by Billy Bob Thornton.

Besides Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton, and Dhanush, The Gray Man also stars Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. The film is produced by Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Female actors are replaced with ease while filmmakers wait for years for male actors:’ Taapsee…
Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson set to welcome their second child through surrogacy
Entertainment
Marvel Studios’ VFX artists call out company for exhausting working conditions: ‘Welcome to the 7th…
Entertainment
Pushpa: The Rule: Is Allu Arjun charging double of what he charged for Pushpa: The…
Entertainment
Kevin Hart reveals Will Smith ‘in a better space’ after Oscars slap row with Chris…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut starts filming for Emergency; reveals first look as Indira Gandhi
Entertainment
Confirmed: Daniel Kaluuya to not return for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Entertainment
GoodLuck Jerry trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns a drug dealer in this quirky con-medy…
Entertainment
US judge rejects Amber Heard’s request for new trial in Johnny Depp defamation…
HEADLINE STORY
Emmy nominations 2022: Here’s what you need to know about 4 South Asians…
Entertainment
IMDb releases top 10 Indian films and streaming shows of 2022: Vikram, KGF:…
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan says she is the same ‘girl going to a temple’…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Forensic psychiatrist Sohom Das recalls how he was knocked unconscious…
What is the ‘Turkey teeth’ trend and why do UK…
India’s aviation regulator asks country’s first Transgender trainee-pilot to reapply…
‘Female actors are replaced with ease while filmmakers wait for…
Khloe Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson set to welcome their…
EXCLUSIVE: Is the UK ready for an Asian PM?