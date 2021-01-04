Deepika Padukone on the possibility of Piku sequel

By: Mohnish Singh







Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku (2015) prides on being one of the most loved slice-of-life films of recent times. The film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and late Irrfan Khan in lead roles, did not only have a great run at the box-office but also managed to sweep top awards at several film awards shows that year. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan even went on to win the prestigious National Film Award for his top-notch performance in the film.

During her recent interview when Deepika Padukone was asked about a sequel to Piku, the actress said that she does not see Piku happily married and settled. “To me, Piku is never one of those girls who would commit and settle down in her life. In the sequel I do not see her happily married and settled,” said Padukone.

The Padmaavat (2018) actress went on to add, “I think characters are just…You become that person. A lot of Piku was that. While shooting for the movie, I felt all of it correct and honest.”







Last seen in Fox Star Studios’ social-drama film Chhapaak (2020), Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 wherein she plays the character of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife. The much-awaited sports drama features her husband Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev.

She also plays the lead role in Shakun Batra’s next relationship drama. The untitled project, produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in principal roles.

Padukone has also been confirmed to star alongside Baahubali star Prabhas in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s next directorial offering. The yet-to-be-titled film is set to mount the shooting floor soon. The sci-fi flick will mark Padukone’s foray into Telugu cinema.







