Deepika Padukone on how she and Shah Rukh Khan weathered Pathaan controversies: ‘It comes with experience and maturity’

While Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Project K alongside Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan is waiting for the release of his next Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, Pathaan has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters Hindi cinema has ever seen. It has been more than a month since the film was released but it is still running successfully in several cinemas across India and abroad.

The film had to face several challenges before its release. It was mired into controversy for its song “Besharam Rang” which featured Padukone in a saffron-coloured bikini. Despite facing controversies and criticism, both actors remained restrained in their response to the situation.

When asked about this, Deepika Padukone told in an interview, “I can say this for both of us we don’t know any other way of being. I think that’s just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families. We came here [to Mumbai] alone with just dreams and aspirations. All we know is commitment, hard work, and humility, and it has gotten us where we are. Some of it (handling adversity) comes with experience and maturity. We both have been athletes. I do know that he played sports in school and college. Sport teaches you a lot about restraint.”

Talking about her onscreen and off-screen relationships with each other, she said, “Fifteen years ago, a superstar like him showed immense faith in a rank newcomer, who had no experience or lineage in the film industry, and cast me opposite him without an audition, mind you, that too in a double role. The beautiful part of our relationship is that one handhold or one hug communicates everything that we need to convey to each other,” she said.

While Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Project K alongside Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan is waiting for the release of his next Jawan.

