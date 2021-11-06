Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 460,265
Total Cases 34,344,683
Today's Fatalities 392
Today's Cases 10,929
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 460,265
Total Cases 34,344,683
Today's Fatalities 392
Today's Cases 10,929

Entertainment

Deepa Mehta to direct the film adaptation of Avni Doshi’s novel Burnt Sugar

Deepa Mehta (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Filmmaker Deepa Mehta is known for her movies like Fire, Earth, Water, Heaven on Earth, Midnight’s Children, Funny Boy, and others. She is now all set to direct the film adaptation of Avni Doshi’s bestselling novel Burnt Sugar.

The novel revolves around a woman named Tara from Pune, India who after a wild youth, faces challenges when she is older and has to rekindle her relationship with her daughter.

According to Variety, Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content has acquired audiovisual rights for the novel and they will be producing the film.

While talking to Variety, Mehta said, “Depicting complicated human connections are what drive most of my projects and I look forward to delving into the complex, layered and at times surprisingly dark mother-daughter relationship that is so shockingly illustrated in this novel.”

“Burnt Sugar is often sprinkled with razor-sharp humor and its unexpected take on the old-as-time relationship left me gasping. It grabbed me from its first sentence and I couldn’t say yes fast enough when I was asked to bring the vision to the screen,” she added.

Well, it will be interesting to see which actress will be roped in to play the lead role in the movie.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vikram First Glance: Ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, his fans get an action-packed treat
Entertainment
5 films of Mohanlal to get a direct-to-digital release
Entertainment
Ganapath – Part 1: Tiger Shroff begins the UK schedule
Entertainment
Annaatthe: More than 1 million tickets of Rajinikanth starrer sold
Entertainment
Tip Tip from Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s sizzling chemistry is the highlight of…
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan to resume filming for Shankar’s Indian 2 in December
Entertainment
Yami Gautam on how her process changes from film to film
Entertainment
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to be honoured at 2021 Unforgettable Awards Gala
Entertainment
Abhimanyu Dassani: Rom-coms spread positivity and love
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan’s exclusive NFT collection auctioned for a whopping price
Entertainment
Jaya Bachchan to portray a negative character in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem…
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on his birthday: I just want to scream…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Deepa Mehta to direct the film adaptation of Avni Doshi’s…
Vikram First Glance: Ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, his fans…
India Covid hospital fire kills 11
5 films of Mohanlal to get a direct-to-digital release
Yorkshire launches investigation after another player alleges racial abuse
Portsmouth GP jailed for stealing £1.1m from NHS to fund…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE