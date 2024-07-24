Lammy begins India visit with focus on FTA

A government statement said Lammy will push for a “reset” of the UK-India partnership.

David Lammy’s visit marks the first high-level engagement between India and the UK since the Labour government took office on 5 July. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Foreign secretary David Lammy started a two-day visit to India on Wednesday to push forward negotiations for the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and to explore opportunities for cooperation in areas like clean energy, new technologies, and security.

This visit marks the first high-level engagement between India and the UK since Keir Starmer’s Labour government took office on 5 July.

“India is the emerging superpower of the 21st century, the largest country in the world with 1.4 billion people and one of the fastest-growing economies in the world,” Lammy said.

“Our Free Trade Agreement negotiations are the floor, not the ceiling, of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth, from Bengaluru to Birmingham,” he added.

A government statement said Lammy will push for a “reset” of the UK-India partnership, reinforcing London’s commitment to securing an FTA that will benefit both economies.

The statement also mentioned that the foreign secretary will seek support for accelerated action on the climate crisis, with India as a key partner, to drive forward the clean energy transition and create opportunities for British and Indian businesses. It noted that he will discuss partnering on Indian-led global initiatives to build clean power access and climate resilience in the global south and small island states.

“We have shared interests in the green transition, new technologies, economic security, and global security,” Lammy was quoted as saying. “I am travelling to India in my first month as foreign secretary because resetting our relationship with the Global South is a key part of how this government will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home.”

Lammy and India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar are set to hold wide-ranging talks this evening, expected to focus on the FTA and New Delhi’s concerns over pro-Khalistan elements in Britain.

The British statement said Lammy will emphasise the importance of a new partnership with India focusing on economic, domestic, and global security. Economic, domestic, and global security will be central to his visit as he aims to unlock the full potential of the UK-India partnership. He will express his desire to drive forward greater growth for both countries.

The foreign secretary will also highlight the significance of the “Living Bridge” between the UK and India, which includes the 1.7 million people of Indian heritage in the UK who make significant contributions to British life.

“In a visit to India’s third largest technology company, the foreign secretary will meet business leaders to highlight how the UK and India are working together on shared ambitions such as cutting-edge science to encourage innovation, boost trade, and improve the livelihoods of working people in both countries,” the statement said.