Vegan picnic in Croydon brings crowds together for The Big Lunch with Mayor Richard Chatterjee

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 09, 2025
A sunny Sunday afternoon turned into a celebration of kindness, flavour, and connection as Croydon's Lloyd Park played host to a vibrant vegan picnic on 8 June. Marking The Big Lunch, a UK-wide community initiative, local vegetarians and vegans gathered with loved ones for a day of delicious food, music, and togetherness.

Plant-based plates with a powerful message

Tables brimmed with a colourful spread of plant-based dishes, proof that vegan food lacks neither taste nor variety. But this picnic wasn’t just about food. It served as a gentle reminder that compassion can be a lifestyle choice. Veganism, rooted in the idea of reducing harm to animals, is growing steadily in the UK, not only for ethical reasons but also for its potential health benefits.

The event was graced by the Worshipful Mayor of Croydon, Richard Chatterjee, and his wife Angelena. Councillor Manjul Hammeed also joined the gathering, lending civic support to the growing movement. Local faith institutions, including Coulsdon Hindu Mandir and Thornton Heath Durga Mandir, extended their support, underlining the event’s inclusive, multicultural spirit.

The Big Lunch, a UK tradition of togetherness

This celebration was part of The Big Lunch, a grassroots movement launched by the Eden Project in 2009. Backed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the idea is simple: get neighbours to connect over food and laughter. Over the years, The Big Lunch has become a calendar highlight in many communities across the UK, creating friendships and reminding people that building bonds can start with a shared meal.

As the plates emptied, music and dance filled the park. Laughter, conversation, and rhythm took over, capturing the very spirit the Eden Project set out to nurture, community.

