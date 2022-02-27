Website Logo
  • Sunday, February 27, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

CRICKET

Covid: No spectators for Kohli’s 100th test

India’s Virat Kohli ducks for a ball during the third day of the third Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 13, 2022. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

CRICKETER Virat Kohli will play his 100th test behind closed doors with no spectators because of a coronavirus outbreak in the northern Indian city of Mohali, an official said on Sunday (27).

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) host the first of the two tests against Sri Lanka starting Friday and the spotlight will be on former captain Kohli’s landmark game.

“It is unfortunate that we can’t have crowds in Kohli’s 100th game due to Covid cases in the city,” said PCA secretary Puneet Bali.

“But it is a historic occasion and we would felicitate the great batsman and also put billboards all across the city to celebrate the feat.”

Local media reported 19 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours in Mohali. The virus has witnessed a decline across the country.

The second Test, a day-night match in Bangalore, will have limited spectators to watch only the third pink-ball match that India’s will have played.

Kohli, who was recently succeeded by Rohit Sharma as India’s all-format skipper, will return for the Test series after taking a break from the current three-match Twenty20 series.

The 33-year-old, who has amassed 7,962 runs in 99 Tests since his debut in 2011, will become the 11th Indian to appear in 100 or more five-day matches.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar played a world record 200 Tests before retiring in 2013.

The final Twenty20 is on Sunday after India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead on the weekend.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
IPL will start on March 26, Mumbai and Pune to host league phase
Sports
New captain Rohit happy to groom India’s future leaders
Sports
Kishan’s 89 helps India thrash Sri Lanka in first T20
CRICKET
India’s Suryakumar, Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20s
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire Cricket Club taken to court over staff sackings
Sports
Australian Faulkner leaves Pakistan T20 league over pay row
Sports
Sri Lanka drop three for T20 series against India
CRICKET
Dravid says Saha deserved honesty and clarity
CRICKET
Suryakumar leads India to series sweep of Windies
HEADLINE STORY
Rohit named India’s Test captain
CRICKET
Indian batsman hits first-ever triple ton on first class debut
Sports
We see something different in Ravi Bishnoi: Rohit Sharma
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
TRS Foods celebrates National Chilli Day
Report: Ethnic differences in Covid mortality change over time
Covid: No spectators for Kohli’s 100th test
Outcry over £117m redevelopment plan of Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad
Ukraine: Russia praises India’s stand
“Alia Bhatt is absolutely a fun person to work with,”…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE