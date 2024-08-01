Couture Week outfits evoke fond wedding memories for Vicky

Walking the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock, he and Rashmika Mandanna showcased the ‘Rang Mahal’ collection

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna (left) at the grand finale of the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week 2024 (Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

NATIONAL Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal was reminded of his wedding to Bollywood star Katrina Kaif as he walked the ramp for designers Falguni Shane Peacock at the grand finale of the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week 2024.

The designer duo showcased their latest collection, Rang Mahal, on the final day of the fashion gala, where Vicky turned showstopper alongside his co-star Rashmika Mandanna from the upcoming period drama Chhava. The actor, is currently basking in the success of Bad Newz.

Vicky, who tied the knot with Katrina in December 2021, said the “outstanding” detailing in the garments of the clothing line made him want to ring up his wife before he stepped onto the stage.

“I was watching the show backstage live on the Instagram page of Falguni Shane Peacock because I wanted to see what the energy was. I was genuinely blown away by the work you guys have created. The detailing, royalty, and grandeur was amazing. To be very honest, I really felt like calling Katrina and telling her. So many of the outfits reminded me of my wedding because of the things she wanted particularly. I was like ‘This! I spotted that and that!’ Katrina is currently on a flight, I’ll tell her eventually. Thank you for making me a small part of this beautiful show,” Vicky said at the post-show press conference here.

For their nuptials, Katrina was dressed in a red lehenga and Vicky had donned an ivory sherwani, both designed by celebrity favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

At the grand finale by Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock, Vicky looked dapper in a beige-coloured buttoned-up Benaras brocade sherwani with straight pants, and Rashmika was grace personified in an ivory lehenga-choli with pearl embellishments, intricate embroidery and glittering sequins with a long train.

Rashmika thanked the designers for creating “masterpieces” one after the other.

“I felt like an Indian princess wearing a (garment by) Falguni Shane Peacock. I feel beautiful, gorgeous, confident and super comfortable in it. I think that’s what fashion’s about,” she added.

The show was also attended by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who blew kisses to Vicky and Rashmika when they spotted her cheering for the showstoppers as they posed for the shutterbugs.

It was a special night for the designer couple, who marked the 20th year of their fashion label by showcasing Rang Mahal at the grand finale.

Shane, one half of the brand, thanked the guests and media for turning up for the closing despite torrential rains that lashed the capital on Wednesday (31).

“Thank you guys for coming in spite of the rain and giving us so much love. I met so many people after this show and they loved it. Our beautiful Rashmika and Vicky, we had thought they would be good for the show. Thank you to all the models, they look stunning,” he added.

Asked about selecting Vicky and Rashmika to walk the ramp, Shane told PTI: “Rashmika looked so beautiful, demure and pretty. Vicky is like a powerhouse. When he walks in, it just changes the energy. We could not have asked for two better showstoppers.”

“Rashmika’s outfit is a golden ivory pearl. Vicky is wearing a brocade sherwani which has a lot of detail in it. It is especially created in Benaras, it’s hand woven. Both of them were spectacular on the ramp and they really killed it,” added Falguni, who was “thrilled” to mark Falguni Shane Peacock’s 20th anniversary with the event.

A troupe of contemporary dancers kickstarted the finale with a live sitar rendition of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love and later blended the modern dance with the ‘todas’ of Kathak.

The energy of the show was maintained throughout by the musical ensemble The Bombay Choir, who belted out a range of tracks from the thrilling Game of Thrones theme, AR Rahman’s patriotic numbers Maa Tujhe Salaam and Ye Jo Des Hai Tera, love ballads Tere Hawaale from Laal Singh Chaddha and Zara Si Dil Mein De Jagah Tu from Jannat to Amir Khusro’s popular ghazal Chaap Tilak.

Falguni Shane Peacock’s Rang Mahal is a haute couture collection inspired by the regal and dreamy aspects of India’s royal heritage. It drew heavily from several traditional Indian symbols, including the Taj Mahal, tigers, cows, parrots, peacocks, swans, horses, elephants, palaces, diyas, sitar, banyan tree, peepal leaf, roses, and conches.

This was also the first time the designers have worked with Indian weaves and textiles, highlighting the unparalleled skill and craftsmanship of indigenous weavers.

There were sarees, evening gowns, and lehenga sarees for women, whereas men were dressed in sherwanis. Luxurious Kanjeevaram silks woven with real gold and silver zari threads, rich velvets, and intricate Chikankari embroideries featured prominently in the apparel. The colour palette ranged from white, ivory, beige, blue, green, red to black.

The Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week 2024 commenced on July 24. (PTI)