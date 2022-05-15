Website Logo
  • Sunday, May 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Cost of living crisis: UK to delay ban on promotion of high-sugar foods

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITAIN will delay by a year new rules banning multi-buy deals on foods and drinks high in fat, salt, or sugar (HFSS), with the government saying on Saturday (14) it needed more time given the cost of living crisis.

The ban on the deals, including “buy one get one free” (BOGOF), “3 for 2”, and restrictions on free refills for soft drinks, had been due to come into force in October.

Its delay angered anti-obesity campaigners.

Economies across the world have been affected by higher than expected global energy and goods prices, partly because of the war in Ukraine, leading to increased costs across supply chains that are affecting both businesses and consumers.

“Pausing restrictions on deals like buy one get one free will allow us to understand its impact on consumers in light of an unprecedented global economic situation,” public health minister Maggie Throup said.

Britain’s Royal College of Physicians criticised the delay.

“This is incredibly disappointing and short-sighted, especially in light of the recent World Health Organization report showing that only in the United States is the level of obesity higher than in Europe,” said Professor Rachel Batterham, the RCP’s special adviser on obesity.

The government said new rules banning HFSS adverts on television before 9pm and paid-for adverts online would also be paused for a year, meaning they will not come into force until January 2024.

This was blamed on a delay to the legislative process, as well as a “growing recognition that the industry needs more time to prepare”.

However, new rules limiting the location of HFSS foods in stores will go ahead as planned in October.

These will mean less healthy products can no longer be promoted in the most visible locations, such as checkouts, store entrances, aisle ends and their online equivalents.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Australian all-round great Symonds dies in car crash
HEADLINE STORY
Racism in cricket: Lord Patel says some at Yorkshire Club still in denial
News
Ex-police officer jailed for false report on student
HEADLINE STORY
India bans wheat exports as domestic prices soar
INDIA
Clashes in Indian Kashmir after death of minority Hindu
News
Sri Lanka’s new prime minister struggles to form united government
News
South Asia pummelled by heatwave that hits 50C in Pakistan
INDIA
27 killed in fire in New Delhi
HEADLINE STORY
India’s Prannoy seals historic Thomas Cup badminton finals berth
News
Iain Livingstone: Police Scotland should become “anti-racist”
HEADLINE STORY
Former world champion Amir Khan retires from boxing at 35
News
Rising student debt: Young Britons in deep crisis
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Cost of living crisis: UK to delay ban on promotion…
Naga Munchetty fumes at co-host for ‘ignoring her’
Carillion collapse: KPMG fined £14.4m
Britain: Russia has lost momentum in Donbas
Johnson to travel to UAE after president’s death
Australian all-round great Symonds dies in car crash