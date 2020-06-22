Coolie No.1 to premiere on OTT if theatres remain shut for long?

The Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on all walks of life. The world is going to take months or even years to get over the long-lasting impact of the pandemic. Just like every industry out there, Bollywood is also staring at a humongous loss in revenue due to the ongoing crisis.

Several high-profile movies, which were set to enter theatres in the past few months, have been postponed. OTT platforms, however, are making the most of the situation by luring filmmakers to release their films on digital platforms.

Looks like the trend set by Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo (2020) is not going to get out of vogue soon as several filmmakers are eyeing direct to digital release in the wake of the pandemic.

The latest we hear that the makers of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No.1 could also be part of the list of movies that the makers are considering to release on OTT platforms. A senior entertainment journalist and critic writes in his column that as many as eight films are due to release and are stuck in a limbo which could see them headed to an OTT platform. Coolie. No 1, directed by successful filmmaker David Dhawan, is one such movie which could be seen releasing straight online if cinemas do not open in a reasonable time, as the world tries to keep socially distant.

Apart from Coolie No. 1, Sadak 2, Laxmmi Bomb, Dil Bechara, The Big Bull, and Bhuj: The Pride of India are also headed for a direct to digital release, according to reports. An official announcement is awaited though.