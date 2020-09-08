 
Convicted murderer sworn in as Sri Lankan MP


Sri Lanka's convicted murderer Premalal Jayasekara (L) gestures after sworn in as a member of parliament from the ruling party in front of Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena (R), in Colombo on September 8, 2020. Jayasekara becomes the first convict facing a death sentence to become a legislator in Sri Lanka. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)
A Sri Lankan politician sentenced to death for murder was escorted out of prison on Tuesday (8) to become the first convict to be sworn in as a member of parliament, to heckles from opposition MPs.

Premalal Jayasekara from the ruling Sri Lanka podujana party (SLPP) was convicted in August of murdering an opposition activist after opening fire at an election rally in 2015.

But the 45-year-old’s conviction and sentence came after nominations for the August 5 poll, meaning he could still contest the election and take up his seat.

Jayasekara was a no-show when the current parliament held its first session on August 20 as prison authorities refused to let him out.

However, he petitioned the Court of Appeal which on Monday (7) held that he should be escorted from prison to exercise his rights as an MP.

Opposition lawmakers wearing black shawls in protest heckled Jayasekara as he took the oath and several staged a walkout.

He is to be escorted back to prison after the day’s session.

Jayasekara became the first convicted murderer to serve as an MP in Sri Lanka. He has been an MP since 2001.

In January 2015, he opened fire at a stage being set up for an election event by a rival party, killing one person. He has appealed the conviction and the death sentence.

Although Sri Lanka hands down death sentences, no one has been executed since 1976.

Jayasekara is not the only legislator to be escorted from prison to parliament in Sri Lanka.

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, a first-time MP, is awaiting trial for alleged murder and is brought in for legislative sessions.

Brushes with the law are no bar to a career in politics in South Asia.

More than 40 per cent of lawmakers in India’s parliament face criminal charges — some as serious as murder and rape –- according to the Association of Democratic Reforms, an electoral reform group.

