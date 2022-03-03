Contemporary Kathak production by The Pagrav Dance Company

By: Eastern Eye
LIVE PERFORMANCES
BOTOWN – THE SOUL OF BOLLYWOOD
When: Saturday March 5
Where: Mystique Banqueting Suite, 928a Melton Rd Brittania Way, Leicester LE4 8GR
What: Concert featuring the acclaimed multicultural soul band that reboots Bollywood classics with a unique soul funk twist, which takes you on a musical trip from Memphis to Mumbai.
www.botown.co.uk/gigs
RAVI SHANKAR CENTENARY
When: Saturday March 5
Where: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX
What: Musical celebration of the life and career of late sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, headlined by his daughters Anoushka Shankar and Norah Jones. They are joined by acclaimed musicians from around the world including Nitin Sawhney, Bikram Ghosh, and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.
KATTAM KATTI
When: Saturday March 5
Where: Gem Arts, Gateshead Central Library, Prince Consort Road, Gateshead NE8 4LN
What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.
www.gemarts.org
SAHIR ALI BAGGA
When: Sunday March 6
Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE
What: The popular Pakistani composer and singer will deliver his biggest hits at the musically rich show. He is accompanied by rising singing star Sehar Gul Khan who is the voice behind hit anthem Bol Kaffara.
www.becktheatre.org.uk
SARTAAJ LIVE
When: Sunday March 6
Where: Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP
What: The popular singer, songwriter, composer, and poet continues his UK tour with a musically rich concert that will include his greatest hits, along with familiar classics.
www.royalalberthall.com
AN EVENING OF QAWWALI
When: Friday March 11 and Saturday March 12
Where: Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA and Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Rd, Ilford IG1 1BT
What: An evening of qawwali music paying tribute to great legends like Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Abida Parveen and Sabri Brothers performed by Nafees Irfan Qalandar Qawwali band.
www.planyourentertainment.com
NITIN SAWHNEY
When: Tuesday March 22
Where: Town Hall, Victoria Square, Birmingham B3 3DQ
What: The critically acclaimed composer and musician will deliver his greatest hits, including songs from his latest album Immigrants.
www.bmusic.co.uk
RAHEN NA RAHEN HUM MAHEKA KARENGE
When: Saturday March 26
Where: Elliot Hall, Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA
What: Concert with full band, headlined by talented singer Anila Gohil, which will be a musical tribute to legends of the Indian music industry.
www.harrowarts.com
SEVENS
When: Wednesday March 30
Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH
What: An ensemble cast of UK-based Indian classical dancers and musicians share the stage in this triple bill show conceptualised by award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Nina Rajarani MBE, which explores the sacred, and sometimes sinful, significance of the number seven.
www.macbirmingham.co.uk
THEATRE
LIFE OF PI
When: Until Sunday July 24
Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA
What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck struck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.
www.londontheatre.co.uk
BROKEN WINGS
When: Until Saturday March 26
Where: Charing Cross Theatre, The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NL
What: New theatre production based on best-selling novelist Kahlil Gibran’s (The Prophet) poetic book, which takes audiences on a musical voyage, exploring issues of gender equality, immigration, the freedom to love who we love, and what ‘home’ really means.
www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk
ABIGAIL’S PARTY
When: Thursday March 11 – Saturday April 2
Where: Watford Palace Theatre, 20 Clarendon Road, Watford WD17 1JZ
What: A new adaptation of the classic Mike Leigh play directed by Pravesh Kumar set against the backdrop of an evolving Britain of the 1970s. The cast of the comedy about marriage and class includes Goldy Notay.
www.watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk
VAYU NAIDU – SHE
When: Sunday March 13
Where: Tara Theatre, 356 Garratt Lane, Earlsfield, London SW18 4ES
What: Vayu Naidu tells thought-provoking stories about rivers, storms and the magnitude of women, forgotten and remembered, as part of the Women In The Arts festival.
www.taratheatre.com
QUEEN OF HEARTS
When: Friday March 25 – Monday March 28
Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH
What: Story of a fading Bollywood struggling to reconcile how she sees herself, versus how the world perceives her and the dialogue she has with her younger self.
www.macbirmingham.co.uk
COMEDY
NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL
When: Saturday March 5 and Wednesday March 9
Where: City Varieties Music Hall, Swan Street, Leeds LS1 6LW and Town Hall, Ramsden Street, Huddersfield HT1 2TA
What: The popular stand-up comedian’s new stand-up show that tackles important subjects like political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he is taking it personally. Check website for further tour dates.
www.nishkumar.co.uk
ARABS VS ASIANS
When: Saturday March 5 and Thursday March 17
Where: The Arts Centre, First Floor, Treaty Centre, High Street, Hounslow TW3 1ES and Grand Sapphire Hotel and Banqueting, 45 Imperial Way, Croydon CR0 4RR
What: The popular Arabs vs Asians returns for another laughter-filled comedy show hosted by Salman Malik and featuring stand-up talents.
www.planyourentertainment.com
PAUL CHOWDHRY – FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMEDIAN
When: Sunday March 6 and Friday March 11
Where: Richmond Theatre, 1 Little Green, Richmond TW9 1QH and The Victoria Theatre, Fountain Street, Halifax HX1 1BP
What: The popular comedian returns with a brand-new stand-up show about UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden. Check website for further tour dates.
www.paulchowdhry.com
AHIR SHAH: DRESS
When: Thursday March 10 and Friday March 11
Where: Hen & Chicken, 210 North Street, Southville, Bristol BS3 1JF and Barbican Theatre, Castle Street, Plymouth PL1 2NJ
What: The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns with a new stand-up show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.
www.ahirshah.com
CLASSES
FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES
When: Wednesdays March 9, 16, 23, 30 and Thursdays March 10, 17, 24, 31
Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE
What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising regular free dance weekly classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on first come first serve basis.
www.eventbrite.com
FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE
When: Saturday March 12
Where: Hounslow, London
What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of Indian dishes, along with learning how to use spices to add a depth of flavour.
www.cookingwithmonisha.com