KATTAM KATTI : Contemporary Kathak production by The Pagrav Dance Company

By: Eastern Eye

LIVE PERFORMANCES

BOTOWN – THE SOUL OF BOLLYWOOD

When: Saturday March 5

Where: Mystique Banqueting Suite, 928a Melton Rd Brittania Way, Leicester LE4 8GR

What: Concert featuring the acclaimed multicultural soul band that reboots Bollywood classics with a unique soul funk twist, which takes you on a musical trip from Memphis to Mumbai.

www.botown.co.uk/gigs

RAVI SHANKAR CENTENARY

When: Saturday March 5

Where: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

What: Musical celebration of the life and career of late sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, headlined by his daughters Anoushka Shankar and Norah Jones. They are joined by acclaimed musicians from around the world including Nitin Sawhney, Bikram Ghosh, and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.

www.southbankcentre.co.uk

KATTAM KATTI

When: Saturday March 5

Where: Gem Arts, Gateshead Central Library, Prince Consort Road, Gateshead NE8 4LN

What: The Pagrav Dance Company presents a contemporary Kathak production that taps into the competitive chaos, creativity, and colour of Uttarayan, the world-famous international kite festival of Gujarat.

www.gemarts.org

SAHIR ALI BAGGA

When: Sunday March 6

Where: Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 2UE

What: The popular Pakistani composer and singer will deliver his biggest hits at the musically rich show. He is accompanied by rising singing star Sehar Gul Khan who is the voice behind hit anthem Bol Kaffara.

www.becktheatre.org.uk

SARTAAJ LIVE

When: Sunday March 6

Where: Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

What: The popular singer, songwriter, composer, and poet continues his UK tour with a musically rich concert that will include his greatest hits, along with familiar classics.

www.royalalberthall.com

AN EVENING OF QAWWALI

When: Friday March 11 and Saturday March 12

Where: Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA and Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Rd, Ilford IG1 1BT

What: An evening of qawwali music paying tribute to great legends like Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Abida Parveen and Sabri Brothers performed by Nafees Irfan Qalandar Qawwali band.

www.planyourentertainment.com

NITIN SAWHNEY

When: Tuesday March 22

Where: Town Hall, Victoria Square, Birmingham B3 3DQ

What: The critically acclaimed composer and musician will deliver his greatest hits, including songs from his latest album Immigrants.

www.bmusic.co.uk

RAHEN NA RAHEN HUM MAHEKA KARENGE

When: Saturday March 26

Where: Elliot Hall, Harrow Arts Centre, 171 Uxbridge Road, Middlesex HA5 4EA

What: Concert with full band, headlined by talented singer Anila Gohil, which will be a musical tribute to legends of the Indian music industry.

www.harrowarts.com

SEVENS

When: Wednesday March 30

Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH

What: An ensemble cast of UK-based Indian classical dancers and musicians share the stage in this triple bill show conceptualised by award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Nina Rajarani MBE, which explores the sacred, and sometimes sinful, significance of the number seven.

www.macbirmingham.co.uk

THEATRE

LIFE OF PI

When: Until Sunday July 24

Where: Wyndham’s Theatre, 32-36 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DA

What: Theatre play based on Yann Martel’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, which revolves around the sole human survivor of a shipwreck struck on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger, as they battle to survive an epic voyage across the ocean.

www.londontheatre.co.uk

BROKEN WINGS

When: Until Saturday March 26

Where: Charing Cross Theatre, The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NL

What: New theatre production based on best-selling novelist Kahlil Gibran’s (The Prophet) poetic book, which takes audiences on a musical voyage, exploring issues of gender equality, immigration, the freedom to love who we love, and what ‘home’ really means.

www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk

ABIGAIL’S PARTY

When: Thursday March 11 – Saturday April 2

Where: Watford Palace Theatre, 20 Clarendon Road, Watford WD17 1JZ

What: A new adaptation of the classic Mike Leigh play directed by Pravesh Kumar set against the backdrop of an evolving Britain of the 1970s. The cast of the comedy about marriage and class includes Goldy Notay.

www.watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk

VAYU NAIDU – SHE

When: Sunday March 13

Where: Tara Theatre, 356 Garratt Lane, Earlsfield, London SW18 4ES

What: Vayu Naidu tells thought-provoking stories about rivers, storms and the magnitude of women, forgotten and remembered, as part of the Women In The Arts festival.

www.taratheatre.com

QUEEN OF HEARTS

When: Friday March 25 – Monday March 28

Where: Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH

What: Story of a fading Bollywood struggling to reconcile how she sees herself, versus how the world perceives her and the dialogue she has with her younger self.

www.macbirmingham.co.uk

COMEDY

NISH KUMAR – YOUR POWER, YOUR CONTROL

When: Saturday March 5 and Wednesday March 9

Where: City Varieties Music Hall, Swan Street, Leeds LS1 6LW and Town Hall, Ramsden Street, Huddersfield HT1 2TA

What: The popular stand-up comedian’s new stand-up show that tackles important subjects like political upheaval, Covid, current uncertainty and why he is taking it personally. Check website for further tour dates.

www.nishkumar.co.uk

ARABS VS ASIANS

When: Saturday March 5 and Thursday March 17

Where: The Arts Centre, First Floor, Treaty Centre, High Street, Hounslow TW3 1ES and Grand Sapphire Hotel and Banqueting, 45 Imperial Way, Croydon CR0 4RR

What: The popular Arabs vs Asians returns for another laughter-filled comedy show hosted by Salman Malik and featuring stand-up talents.

www.planyourentertainment.com

PAUL CHOWDHRY – FAMILY-FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

When: Sunday March 6 and Friday March 11

Where: Richmond Theatre, 1 Little Green, Richmond TW9 1QH and The Victoria Theatre, Fountain Street, Halifax HX1 1BP

What: The popular comedian returns with a brand-new stand-up show about UK’s handling of the pandemic, why the rules of six only worked for white people, fame, England football fans and Tom Cruise landing his helicopter in someone’s garden. Check website for further tour dates.

www.paulchowdhry.com

AHIR SHAH: DRESS

When: Thursday March 10 and Friday March 11

Where: Hen & Chicken, 210 North Street, Southville, Bristol BS3 1JF and Barbican Theatre, Castle Street, Plymouth PL1 2NJ

What: The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee returns with a new stand-up show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.

www.ahirshah.com

CLASSES

FREE BHARATNATYAM CLASSES

When: Wednesdays March 9, 16, 23, 30 and Thursdays March 10, 17, 24, 31

Where: Gamgee House, 2 Darnley Road, Birmingham B16 8TE

What: The Consulate General of India in Birmingham is organising regular free dance weekly classes on its premises. Participants need to register beforehand and will be allocated places on first come first serve basis.

www.eventbrite.com

FULL DAY SIMPLE INDIAN COOKERY COURSE

When: Saturday March 12

Where: Hounslow, London

What: A trip to the local Indian shop to learn about ingredients will be followed by a practical hands-on cooking course learning how to make a variety of Indian dishes, along with learning how to use spices to add a depth of flavour.

www.cookingwithmonisha.com