Confirmed: Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 2 in the works

One of Star Plus’ long-running shows Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been grabbing a lot of headlines ever since music producer Yashraj Mukhate gave a spin to one of its dialogues featuring lead female characters and remixed it with catchy beats and tunes. The video has gone viral, garnering millions of digital views in absolutely no time. Not just the general public but several celebrities have also appreciated the video.

Now, the news is coming in that buoyed up by the insane virality of the video, the makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya have decided to launch the second season of the show. Reportedly, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel, who essayed the characters of Gopi Modi and Kokilaben Modi, respectively, in the first season, will return to reprise their roles in the second season as well. If all goes well, the show will hit the airwaves soon.

A source tells a publication, “The storyline will be completely different from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, but the core of a love story, amid a family drama, will remain. The makers have been aggressively reaching out to people for the roles. Devoleena and Rupal will also be seen in the first few episodes and they might keep coming back later in the show. The show will mostly go on air in October.”

Confirming the development, producer Rashmi Sharma says, “Saathiya has been a talking point since its launch in 2010. Even after it ended, it remained on top of my mind and we came up with some ideas on how we could take it forward. During the lockdown, its reruns were widely watched and that made us believe this is a good time to bring it back with a new season. Its recall value is still very strong. There will be many new characters and a twist in the storyline, but it will remain a family show and be driven by relationships.”

She also added that Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu will be returning to the show. “Saathiya cannot return without the Modi family, so yes, Kokilaben and Gopi will be back. But the hunt is also on for new faces,” Rashmi concludes.