Confirmed: Reem Shaikh bows out of Tujhse Hai Raabta

Actress Reem Shaikh, who essays the lead character of Kalyani on Tujhse Hai Raabta, has decided to bow out of the show which airs on ZEE TV. According to reports, the actress has already put her papers down and is currently serving her notice period.

When an online publication contacted Shaikh, she confirmed the development, saying that there were some personal reasons which led her to leave the show. She also added that she wanted to explore other opportunities as well.

“Yes, I have decided to move on because of some personal reasons and also because I want to explore my options. It has been a successful two years with the Tujhse Hai Raabta team and it is with a very heavy heart that I have taken this decision and I hope my fans keep supporting me. I just felt that this is the right time for me to challenge myself as an artist and experiment. I am very passionate about my work and hope good work finds me again. Nonetheless, I have been blessed with the best cast and it was not an easy decision, for sure,” she told the online publication.

Produced by Full House Media Private Limited, Tujhse Hai Raabta hit the airwaves on 3rd September, 2018, and has been entertaining the audience ever since. In addition to Reem Shaikh, the popular show also features Sehban Azim, Arzaan Shaikh, Poorva Gokhale, and Rajat Dahiya in pivotal roles.

Reem has quite effortlessly played a very challenging role at a very young age. She has been with Tujhse Hai Raabta right from the very beginning and shares a great camaraderie with her co-stars, especially Sehban Azim. There is no update on whether or not the makers have found a new actress to replace Reem on the show.

