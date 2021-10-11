Website Logo
  • Monday, October 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,782
Total Cases 33,971,607
Today's Fatalities 193
Today's Cases 18,132
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,782
Total Cases 33,971,607
Today's Fatalities 193
Today's Cases 18,132

Entertainment

Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra is a part of Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai

Parineeti Chopra (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

There were reports that Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s next project titled Uunchai which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika.

Now, finally, it has been confirmed that Chopra is a part of the film. The actress took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures from the sets, and wrote, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast.”

She further wrote, “Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @SrBachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @AnupamPKher , Boman sir @bomanirani and Neena mam @Neenagupta001 And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai.”

A couple of days ago, there was a report in Bollywood Hungama that revealed that Chopra will be seen playing the role of a Nepali tourist guide in the movie.

A source had told the portal, “Parineeti will be helping and accompanying the quartet of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa on their adventurous trip. Her role is very well fleshed out and it’ll be interesting to see her in a different light in this film.”

Apart from Uunchai, Parineeti will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Teaser of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to be out on October 14
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana: Violence against girls is unacceptable
Entertainment
The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor announces new film
Entertainment
Hum Do Hamare Do trailer: Film looks like a perfect family entertainer
Entertainment
“He has got that laser focus”: Michael Pearce on casting Riz Ahmed in Encounter
Entertainment
Here’s what Parineeti Chopra plays in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu reacts to Sonakshi Sinha’s comment about star kids also losing out…
Entertainment
MX Player drops the trailer of Krishna Bhatt’s relationship drama Sanak – Ek…
Entertainment
Nidhhi Agerwal: I am tired of being called a modern, glamorous girl
Entertainment
Exclusive: Director Shoojit Sircar reveals Irrfan Khan was the first choice for Sardar…
Entertainment
Pratik Gandhi on 1 year of Scam 1992: Dear 9th Oct, you’ve a…
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor’s fan writes a letter thanking the actor for revealing about his…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Teaser of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to be out on October 14
AstraZeneca drug cocktail succeeds in late-stage study to treat Covid-19
Australia’s Test against Afghanistan ‘likely to be postponed’
Covid committee to decide on T20 World Cup matches, says…
Sheffield City Trust cancels Roy Chubby Brown’s ‘racist, homophobic and…
Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra is a part of Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai