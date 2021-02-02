Confirmed: Fukrey 3 to hit the floor in April

By: Mohnish Singh







After the roaring success of Fukrey (2013) and Fukrey Returns (2017), the audience has been waiting for the third installment of the successful film franchise for a long time now. While it was always certain that the team would return for Fukrey 3, nobody knew exactly when.

But now, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has not only confirmed that the third installment of the comic-caper is already in the works, but he also reveals that the stakes will be higher this time around and the next part will be shot abroad for the first time. The director is really excited about taking the franchise forward with Fukrey 3.

Spilling some more beans, Lamba says, “We are very excited. We will start shooting in early April, so we are just two months away now. Presently the prep is going on and we are in the process of finalising the locations and the remaining of the cast. Like always, the film is set in Delhi and 90 percent of it will be shot there. We have not decided on where exactly we will be shooting internationally as yet, but we are definitely going abroad with Fukrey 3.”







Talking further about the next installment, the director says that Fukrey 3 will be a continuation of Fukrey 2 and that he has already finished scripting the film. “With the first film turning into a second part and the second into third, your stakes become high and the scale becomes bigger. But the fun, humour, and nuances remain similar to Fukrey 1 as the characters are the same. So, it is just how they start seeing other areas in their own fukra way and what chaos they bring into those areas is what Fukrey 3 is all about. It is a continuation of part 2 and we have already finished scripting,” he concludes.

The lead cast of the franchise includes Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, and Richa Chadha.











