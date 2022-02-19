Confirmed: Colors to axe Balika Vadhu 2

Balika Vadhu 2 Poster (Photo credit: Colors/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Speculations were rife lately that Colors was planning to pull the plug on one of its ongoing shows, Balika Vadhu 2.

And now, the producer of the show has himself confirmed that it is set to conclude its run next week, after recently introducing a generation leap and new actors, including Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai, and Samridh Bawa.

Talking to an Indian daily, producer Sunjoy Waddhwa said, “Things happened very fast after we changed storylines and introduced a leap. It is true we brought Shivangi as the main lead, but the script or actors’ performances are not responsible for a show going off-air. We all know that sometimes there are no particular reasons as to why a show fails to click with audiences. I cannot be crying over something that has not worked.”

Talking specifically about the entry of Joshi as the new female lead on the show, he said, “When the leap happened, it was so sudden that there was not much time to promote the show or talk about Shivangi’s entry into it. We are hopeful that the show will work on the other platform. I do not feel a show not working should be blamed on any actor or the script.”

Balika Vadhu 2, as the title clearly suggests, is the second season of Colors’ iconic show Balika Vadhu, which made actors like Avika Gor, Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra, and Shashank Vyas a household name. The new season hit the airwaves on August 9, 2021. It is produced by Sphere Origins.

