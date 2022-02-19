Website Logo
  • Saturday, February 19, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

Confirmed: Colors to axe Balika Vadhu 2

Balika Vadhu 2 Poster (Photo credit: Colors/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Speculations were rife lately that Colors was planning to pull the plug on one of its ongoing shows, Balika Vadhu 2.

And now, the producer of the show has himself confirmed that it is set to conclude its run next week, after recently introducing a generation leap and new actors, including Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai, and Samridh Bawa.

Talking to an Indian daily, producer Sunjoy Waddhwa said, “Things happened very fast after we changed storylines and introduced a leap. It is true we brought Shivangi as the main lead, but the script or actors’ performances are not responsible for a show going off-air. We all know that sometimes there are no particular reasons as to why a show fails to click with audiences. I cannot be crying over something that has not worked.”

Talking specifically about the entry of Joshi as the new female lead on the show, he said, “When the leap happened, it was so sudden that there was not much time to promote the show or talk about Shivangi’s entry into it. We are hopeful that the show will work on the other platform. I do not feel a show not working should be blamed on any actor or the script.”

Balika Vadhu 2, as the title clearly suggests, is the second season of Colors’ iconic show Balika Vadhu, which made actors like Avika Gor, Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra, and Shashank Vyas a household name. The new season hit the airwaves on August 9, 2021. It is produced by Sphere Origins.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Akshaye Khanna to star alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Drishyam 2
Entertainment
Gina Rodriguez: I’m the happiest when I make romcoms
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone confirms biopic on father Prakash Padukone in the works
Entertainment
‘Alec Baldwin’ and producers of “Rust”, including Anjul Nigam, sued by family of Halyna Hutchins
Entertainment
Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Akshay Kumar packs a punch as menacing gangster
Entertainment
Mithun Chakraborty: Bappi Lahiri understood my dancing, will miss him forever
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt and late Rajiv Kapoor’s Toolsidas Junior to arrive on March 4
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt: I’m very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak to release on Feb 25
Entertainment
BBC Studios adapts British series Guilt for ZEE5
Entertainment
SonyLIV locks March 4 for the premiere of Undekhi 2
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn begins filming Drishyam 2 in Mumbai
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Akshaye Khanna to star alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu in…
Six men jailed for multiple sexual offences against a child…
Experts urge to address poor Covid vaccine access for children
Gina Rodriguez: I’m the happiest when I make romcoms
Confirmed: Colors to axe Balika Vadhu 2
Mahatma Gandhi, Virginia Woolf statues on racism review list
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE