Confirmed! Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi gets preponed


Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi was slated to hit the screens on 27th March 2020. But fans of both the actors have a reason to rejoice as the film has been preponed and it will now hit the screens on 24th March 2020.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to announce the new release date. Well, to announce the release date even Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Singham (Ajay Devgn) have joined Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar).

Akki posted on Instagram, “Ain’t no time for crime ‘coz Aa Rahi Hai Police!🚨🚔👊🏻 #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide on 24th March. #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies  #CapeOfGoodFilms @pvrpictures @tseries.official.”

The trailer of the film will be released on 2nd March 2020.

Well, from 24th March 2020, multiplexes and malls in Mumbai, India, will be open for 24*7 and Sooryavanshi will be the first film to enjoy 24 hours screening in Mumbai. It will be interesting to see if this 24 hours screening will help the film to collect better at the box office or not.

Fans of Akshay and Katrina are super excited for Sooryavanshi as both the actors will be seen together on the big screen after a gap of a decade. Akki and Kat will be seen shaking a leg on the recreated version of the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani in the film.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Jackie Shroff, and Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in a cameo in the movie.

