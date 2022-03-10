Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 10, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Composer Devi Sri Prasad in high demand after the success of Pushpa album

Devi Sri Prasad (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

Music plays an important role in the narration of a film, especially in Indian cinema. Be it defining a character’s emotions to elevating the audience’s empathy, a film’s music album adds value to the success of a project. A recent example of the same is Pushpa: The Rise, which starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Composed by the acclaimed Rockstar DSP, Pushpa: The Rise music album took the internet by the storm, translating into the film’s blockbuster success. With users across the nation going gaga over the songs and recreating dance reels on his music, the album became the biggest chartbuster of the year.

A source revealed, “Film Industry flooded DSP with praise for his brilliant work in Pushpa: The Rise music album and congratulated him on the massive success of the same. Many lauded him for his upbeat, nuanced, and unique take and offered cream projects. The fever of his songs is running high among users on social media owing to their timeless value. Internet is in a frenzy with DSP’s compositions.”

Interestingly, the Hindi album of Pushpa: The Rise became a massive hit on YouTube. They became part of the top 5 charts on YouTube Global Music Charts with “Srivalli” at one, followed by “Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega” and “Sami Sami” at four.

Transcending language barriers, DSP struck a chord with the audience PAN-India with the power of his incredible music!

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to now release on Sept 28, 2023
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar: I don’t carry the burden of box office
Entertainment
Celebrating Alia Bhatt
Entertainment
A great love for Shreya Ghoshal
Entertainment
Women In Arts festival: ‘Being a musician is all about performing live’
Entertainment
Abu Aleeha: ‘Serial killer’s story needs telling’
Entertainment
Netflix renews Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Never Have I Ever for fourth and final season
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar: Not acting in films today for money
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu to arrive in June
Entertainment
Trailer of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s Jalsa out
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra teams up with Rohit Shetty for cop thriller series
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt set to make Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to now release on Sept 28, 2023
Akshay Kumar: I don’t carry the burden of box office
Composer Devi Sri Prasad in high demand after the success…
US congressional hearing questions India’s UN vote on Ukraine issue
Indian Consulate in New York honours six trailblazing women
Sewa International evacuates 467 Africans from Ukraine