Christ’s College Cambridge to host 1st edition of Khushwant Singh LitFest

Do block your weekend of June 1 and 2, and the afternoon of Wednesday, June 5.

By: Mohnish Singh

Khushwant Singh Literary Festival (KSLF) is set to return to London in its 6th edition and to Cambridge for the first time.

The festival includes 15 sessions of discussions on books that matter and an evening of music.

The theme of the festival is Heal the World.

“The theme, Heal the World, resonates with what is happening in the world today. Our outlook, as always, is positive and solution-oriented. Where we carry forward the legacy and ideals of Khushwant Singh, author, scholar, journalist, and iconoclast, by discussing the values he stood for and addressing his concerns. London is where he worked and studied and it helped shape many of his passions. Some of which are closer ties between India and Pakistan; caring for our heritage and our fragile planet; equal opportunities for women worldwide; and disseminating the values of democracy, tolerance, and compassion in a world that is increasingly more polarised,” the organisers said.

Pippa Rann Books, Cambridge, which ran the bookstall at the London event last year, will provide the bookstall both in London and in Cambridge this year.

Participation in the Festival is entirely free of charge and registration is on Eventbrite. Register for KSLF Cambridge 2024: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/khushwant-singh-literary-festival-cambridge-2024-tickets-877155815657