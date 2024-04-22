  • Monday, April 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Christ’s College Cambridge to host 1st edition of Khushwant Singh LitFest

Do block your weekend of June 1 and 2, and the afternoon of Wednesday, June 5.

By: Mohnish Singh

Khushwant Singh Literary Festival (KSLF) is set to return to London in its 6th edition and to Cambridge for the first time.

The festival includes 15 sessions of discussions on books that matter and an evening of music.

The theme of the festival is Heal the World.

“The theme, Heal the World, resonates with what is happening in the world today. Our outlook, as always, is positive and solution-oriented. Where we carry forward the legacy and ideals of Khushwant Singh, author, scholar, journalist, and iconoclast, by discussing the values he stood for and addressing his concerns. London is where he worked and studied and it helped shape many of his passions. Some of which are closer ties between India and Pakistan; caring for our heritage and our fragile planet; equal opportunities for women worldwide; and disseminating the values of democracy, tolerance, and compassion in a world that is increasingly more polarised,” the organisers said.

Pippa Rann Books, Cambridge, which ran the bookstall at the London event last year, will provide the bookstall both in London and in Cambridge this year.

Do block your weekend of June 1 and 2, and the afternoon of Wednesday, June 5.

Participation in the Festival is entirely free of charge and registration is on Eventbrite. Register for KSLF Cambridge 2024: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/khushwant-singh-literary-festival-cambridge-2024-tickets-877155815657

Related Stories

NEWS
Mithun Chakraborty receives India’s third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan
NEWS
Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media announces superhero graphic novel ‘Minnal Murali’
NEWS
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judges in tears as 8-year-old Ravi battling brain tumour gets golden buzzer
Entertainment
Sid Sriram becomes first South Indian artist to perform at Coachella
NEWS
Victoria Beckham dances with fellow Spice Girls on 50th birthday bash
NEWS
‘I’m a big fan of his’: Idris Elba on working with Keanu Reeves in ‘Sonic…
NEWS
‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Makers reveal Amitabh Bachchan’s first look as Ashwatthama
Entertainment
‘Thrilling and humbling’: Payal Kapadia on Cannes selection
NEWS
Malala and Jennifer Lawrence take on the Taliban in new documentary ‘Bread &…
NEWS
Mumtaz attends party in Pakistan, poses with Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
NEWS
Daytime Emmy Awards introduce category changes for 51st annual ceremony
NEWS
Challenge to convey emotions with just your voice, says Priyanka Chopra

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW