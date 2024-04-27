China launches submarine built for Pakistan

Of the total eight Hangor-class submarines, four will be built in China and the rest in Pakistan under the transfer of technology agreement

By: Shajil Kumar

China has launched the first of the eight Hangor-class submarines to be built for its all-weather ally Pakistan.

The launch ceremony, held at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group’s (WSIG) Shuangliu Base on Friday, was attended by Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Geo News reported.

The development comes as part of the agreement under which China will provide Pakistan eight submarines.

Of the total eight vessels, four will be built by WSIG, while the remaining are being built at KS&EW (Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works) under the transfer of technology agreement.

The submarines, having advanced stealth features, are to be fitted with advanced weapons and sensors to operate under a multi-threat environment.

Speaking at the occasion, Admiral Ashraf emphasised the importance of maritime security under the prevailing geo-strategic environment and the navy’s resolve to ensure regional peace and stability.

The navy chief also underscored that the Hangor-class S/M Project will “add a new dimension to the all-weather Pak-China friendship”.

Friday’s launch ceremony comes after Pakistan commenced the manufacturing of Hangor-class submarine at Karachi in February this year.

Pakistan enjoys close military ties with China. Last year, the Pakistan Navy inducted two Chinese Type 054 A/P frigates. (PTI)