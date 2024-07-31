Charul Malik’s ‘Desi Rasoi Se’: A taste of India’s diverse traditions

The news anchor turned actress highlights the risk of losing Indian culture and recipes to fast-food trends in her new show

Charul Malik is known for her role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

By: Eastern Eye

NEWS anchor turned popular actress Charul Malik’s career has come full circle as she currently hosts the travel show, Desi Rasoi Se.

Malik, known for her role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, said: “We explored 12-13 states (in India), with many more left to visit.

“The experience has been amazing because, even though we live in India, we rarely get to travel all over. We usually stay in luxury hotels, have something to eat and quickly move on.

“But in this show, I’ve spent two to three days in each of the 11 cities across 11 states. I’ve explored every corner, seen historical monuments, and experienced local cuisine and specialties.”

Visiting India’s diverse landscape has changed her perspective of the country’s rich heritage. “Before, I only heard about these cultures and foods. But after covering them, I realised that life is not as simple as it seems. Each state has its own challenges and traditions.

“I’ve seen how people preserve their traditional recipes to ensure they don’t vanish. Our Indian culture and recipes are at risk of disappearing because we are becoming so fast-food oriented. This show explores these recipes and traditions, which are important to our heritage.”

Malik said she hopes the travel show (airing on Doordarshan) demonstrates just how much India has to offer, including many beautiful places and traditions that are often overlooked.

She also enjoyed meeting people deeply connected to their culture and roots.

The actress and anchor said, “The show is not just about recipes or cooking; it’s about understanding our own culture and heritage. Our country has so many colours and spices, and so much of it reaches foreign lands. We tend to forget the value of what we have here.”

Malik described the experience of visiting various Indian locations for Desi Rasoi Se as incredibly rewarding. One of the challenges was shooting in some locations where the temperatures reached a scorching 50 degrees.

Malik explained: “I’ve learned a lot and had a great time. Previously, I worked on international segments for my news channel, covering Switzerland, South Korea, Australia, and South Africa.

“Exploring India is something I haven’t done much, so this is my first Indian travel show. I’m doing something I’m passionate about. It feels like a blessing to do what I love and get to anchor in a new way. It’s always exciting to work on something that keeps me enthusiastic.”

She has described her whirlwind trip around India as hard work and challenging, but ultimately rewarding.

“I loved every moment of it. The passion for what you do keeps you going, even when it’s tough. That’s why doing what you love never feels like work. The best part about this show is that it’s very candid. I’m just being myself and reacting naturally.”

The popular actress praised people she met across the various locations across India and said they all added value to Desi Rasoi Se. She also praised her team, who helped make the exciting travel show.

Another aspect she enjoyed was trying on different outfits of each Indian state.

Malik said, “I liked wearing a sari in Jharkhand and trying on local dresses in Gujarat. Each state’s style was reflected in my wardrobe. I also liked that the shoot had minimal makeup, giving me a natural look that felt great.”