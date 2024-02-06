Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Charli XCX previews new song ‘Von Dutch’

‘Von Dutch’ may prove to be the first single ahead of her upcoming sixth studio album.

Charli XCX (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Good news for the fans of Charli XCX! The British singer-songwriter has dropped a short preview of her new song ‘Von Dutch’.

She took to the social media platform TikTok and shared a 20-second snippet of her forthcoming song with lyrics that ooze confidence, set to a catchy and high-energy musical arrangement.

“Good thing I didn’t switch labels!” she wrote on TikTok, alongside the clip of the track. “I’m bored here’s the new song :)”

“You’re obsessin’, just confess it / Cuz it’s obvious / I’m your number one” she sings. “I’m just living that life / Von Dutch, cult classic but it still pop / I get money, you get mad because the bank stop / Yeah, I know your little secret, but your act’s up”.

Since the release of her last album Crash, in 2022, Charli has released several successful singles, including ‘Speed Drive’ from the Barbie film soundtrack and ‘In The City’, a collaborative effort with Sam Smith and her fiancé, George Daniel of The 1975.

As per reports, ‘Von Dutch’ may prove to be the first single ahead of her upcoming sixth studio album, details of which are still under wraps.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

