Channel 4 licenses Indian director’s debut film ‘Bhagwan Bharose’

The film is based on a story by Sudhakar Neelmani.

A still from Bhagwan Bharose

By: Mohnish Singh

Channel 4 has licensed Indian filmmaker Shiladitya Bora’s award-winning directorial debut feature Bhagwan Bharose. The broadcaster will telecast it as part of their Indian film season later this year.

Sharing the news on his X handle, Bora wrote, “UK Broadcaster Channel 4 licenses my directorial debut feature Bhagwan Bharose. Will broadcast it as part of their Indian film season later this year.”

The Hindi-language film is a coming-of-age drama about two boys whose ideas about faith are constantly questioned and changed as their little world expands and takes in their country’s fast-changing socio-political landscape.

The story follows two impressionable kids (Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman), struggling with their understanding of God and religion in 1990s India.

Bhagwan Bharose takes audiences on an emotional journey as they witness the family’s struggle to hold on to their beliefs while facing challenges that threaten to tear them apart, as per the official description.

It is produced by Sri Lankan auteur Prasanna Vithanage (Busan winner Paradise) along with Platoon One Films, Lighthouse Innoventures, Sri Sathya Sai Arts, and IVS Corporation.

The film is based on a story by Sudhakar Neelmani.

Bhagwan Bharose features Masumeh Makhija, Manurishi Chaddha, Satendra Soni, Sparsh Suman, Shrikant Verma, and Vinay Pathak on its ensemble cast.

The film features original music by the Indian rock band Indian Ocean with lyrics by Sanjeev Sharma.

Bhagwan Bharose was released in India via PVR Inox Pictures, the distribution arm of India’s largest multiplex cinema company.

India’s Ministry of Information Broadcasting has selected the film for a market screening at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16.

