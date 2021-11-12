Website Logo
  Friday, November 12, 2021
News

Celebrity chef Gurpareet Bains passes away

Gurpareet Bains’ culinary concept was a mix of antioxidant-rich spices and nutrient-dense vegetables, fruits, low-fat proteins and nuts. (iStock image)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AWARD-winning celebrity chef and culinary consultant Gurpareet Bains died of heart and kidney complications, media reports said on Friday (12).

The co-founder of vegetable-based snack bars Vedge Snacks was admitted to a hospital following a heart attack last Thursday (4). Although he regained consciousness the next day, his kidneys failed to restart and he passed away earlier this week. He was 45.

His management agency Palamedes PR said in a tweet, “We’re absolutely devastated about the tragic passing of Gurpareet Bains. The internationally bestselling author, Indian superfoods pioneer & creator of ‘the world’s healthiest meal’ was a close friend & long-standing client. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends”.

Bains’ culinary concept was a mix of antioxidant-rich spices and nutrient-dense vegetables, fruits, low-fat proteins and nuts.

Bains, who lived in Enfield, London, first came to international spotlight in 2009 when he claimed to have created the “world’s healthiest meal” – simple chicken curry with blueberries which contained the antioxidant equivalent of 23 bunches of grapes.

His debut recipe book, Indian Superfood, published by Bloomsbury in July 2010 became a bestseller.

In June 2012, Bains launched his second recipe book and culinary concept, Indian Superspices, which was among the top 50 cookbooks of the year.

By using spices in medicinal quantities, he created recipes that are believed to help alleviate everyday ailments.

According to him, the robust Indian kitchen was the “ideal laboratory in which to explore the medicinal and culinary possibilities of spices together”.

He was crowned ‘Chef of the Year’ at the inaugural English Curry Awards in 2011.

‘The Insomnia-No-More Curry from his recipe book was formally recognised by the Experimental Food Society in November 2012.

His third recipe book, ‘The Superfood Diet’ was published by Bloomsbury in May 2014.

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were among his fans, Mail Online said.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

