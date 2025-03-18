Captain D’s seafood restaurant set to make its European debut in Kent

Chowpatty Beach

No investigation of Mumbai's road food scene is complete without a visit to Chowpatty Beach. For foodies, this famous seaside is a haven. This is one of the food locations that both visitors and locals like the most. This provides a fusion of experiences from heaven enhanced by a hint of sunshine, the sea, and delicious cuisine.

Enjoying food by the ocean is a popular pastime, with dishes like the mouthwatering Pav Bhaji and the well-known Pani Puri and Bhel Puri. If you are a health freak, you could order the solid form of bhel puri with some bubbling potatoes, raw mangoes, and chutneys. But if you are an adventurous spice freak, you can undoubtedly go with the hot pani puri.

Mohammed Ali Road

Mohammed Ali Street, well-known for its colourful Ramadan celebrations, is a food lover's paradise. For an extravagant non-vegetarian experience, you should undoubtedly make a beeline for Mohammed Ali Street, situated roughly 18 km from Chhatrapati Shivaji Global Air Terminal, which is easily accessible by public transit.

The area is a heaven for folks who wish to feast to their heart's content on sumptuous Mughlai food. During the holy month, the area comes alive with booths providing delectable kebabs, fragrant biryanis, and attractive desserts. A couple of the must-try meals that highlight the region's rich culinary heritage include Tawa Pulao and Nalli Nihari.

Vegan food lovers, you need not despair. There are a million choices of veggie rolls, shawarmas, chana masala, and assortments of smooth paneer dishes. Portraying it as a melting pot, film stars and commoners come to this spot for the love of exquisite and delicately seasoned food.

Khau Galli, Ghatkopar

For those looking for a variety of street food choices in a single spot, Khau Galli in Ghatkopar is the go-to place. From Mumbai's #1 Vada Pav to Hakka noodles, this bustling food street has something for everybody. The spot is especially popular for serving more than 45 variations of dosas.

Ghatkopar is known for its Gujarati people. This is a gathering that is known for enjoying a wide range of food in a lighthearted way, and their affection for cheddar and margarine is no mystery by the same token. As you all know, Khau Galli is a vegan's paradise; the delights are worth a try, especially since they don't break the bank!

Carter Street Food Stalls

Carter Street in Bandra isn't simply a famous promenade; it's also a hub for delightful street food. As you walk around the seafront, you'll come across stalls turning simple foods into exemplary dishes. As you walk around the seafront, you're not simply taking in the stunning view of the Arabian Sea Ocean; you're setting out on a gastronomic experience that vows to tempt your taste buds.

One of the highlights of the food journey along Carter Street is the wide variety of Kathi rolls and Frankie wraps. These iconic street food items have become inseparable from the area, drawing locals and visitors alike. The Kathi Rolls, with their delicious fillings enclosed by a delicate paratha or roti, are an ensemble of surfaces and tastes. The Frankie Wraps, one more favourite choice, offer an alternate interpretation of the conventional roll. From zesty paneer to sizzling chicken fillings, the choices are different, taking care of a wide range of palates.

What makes the road food at Carter Street genuinely excellent is the consistent advancement. Whether it's a combination of local cooking styles or an inventive mix of flavours, each stall offers something worth trying.

So, the next time you end up on Carter Street in Bandra, submerge yourself in the vibrant energy of the seafront and treat your senses to the remarkable flavours that make this stretch of Mumbai a street food paradise.

Sardar Pav Bhaji, Taredo

Sardar Pav Bhaji has achieved legendary status in Mumbai for serving the best Pav Bhaji in the city. Situated in Tardeo, this restaurant has been fulfilling desires for more than fifty years. It's challenging to beat the gastronomic experience of pairing the rich Pav with the delightful Bhaji from Sardar Pav Bhaji.

The key to Sardar Pav Bhaji's success lies in its commitment to quality and taste. The rich Pav, delicate and indulgent, fills in as the ideal ally to the tasty Bhaji, a fiery and tangy blend of crushed vegetables cooked flawlessly. The fragrant mix of flavours, the lavishness of the spread, and the freshness of the vegetables make an orchestra of flavours that tempt the taste buds, leaving them craving more.

Over the years, Sardar Pav Bhaji has not just turned into a go-to place for local people; it has likewise drawn in the consideration of food lovers and travellers anxious to taste the authentic flavours of Mumbai Street food.

Bademiya kebab, Colaba

For those looking for the ideal kebab, Bademiya in Colaba is the spot to be. This outdoor restaurant has been barbecuing delicious kebabs since around 1946. Settled in the core of Mumbai, this outdoor restaurant has earned a well-deserved reputation for serving probably the most delicious kebabs in the city.

What separates Bademiya isn't simply its life span, but the mastery with which they create their kebabs. The talented cooks at Bademiya have mastered the specialty of barbecuing delicious kebabs flawlessly, guaranteeing a great culinary encounter for each guest. The vibe is relaxed, yet the flavours are completely exceptional.

One of the standout dishes at Bademiya is the seekh kebab. These sticks of minced meat, carefully prepared with sweet-smelling flavours and spices, are barbecued to achieve an ideal harmony between smokiness and delicacy. Each nibble is an orchestra of flavours that features the mastery and obligation to quality that characterise Bademiya's culinary heritage. The chicken tikka, another crowd-pleaser, shows the eatery's capacity to mix conventional Indian flavours into each dish. The skilled chefs marinate delicate chicken pieces in a blend of spices and yoghurt before expertly grilling them. The result is a dish that isn't just outwardly engaging but, in addition, overflowing with deliciousness and flavour.

Shree Datta Snacks, Dadar

Dadar is inseparable from authenticity, and Shree Datta Bites satisfies the region's standing. Popular for its Misal Pav, this nitty-gritty restaurant is #1 among locals. The hot misal, finished off with farsan and presented with pav, is a flavour-pressed experience.

The store is a straightforward undertaking, focusing exclusively on conveying an unmatched Misal Pav experience. The visitors are welcomed by the encouraging fragrances of the flavours.

The superstar, obviously, is Misal Pav. This beloved Maharashtrian dish is a symphony of flavours and textures. The magic doesn't stop there. Traditionally, the Misal Pav is served with pav, which acts as the perfect accompaniment—a soft and fluffy bread roll. The mix of the fiery misal and the gentle, pillowy pav makes a perfect pair, allowing visitors to binge each bite according to their preferences. A culinary journey transports local people and visitors to the core of Maharashtra's culinary legacy.

Rustom Ice Cream, Churchgate

While not precisely street food, a visit to K. Rustom Ice Cream in Churchgate is a sweet consummation of your road food venture. Is there any sweet more generally adored than ice cream? Every corner of the world has its own specialties and top picks, and a recent list from Taste Altas featured the 100 best spots that people should know; among them was Mumbai's Parlour, K Rustom, and Co.

Rustom holds a unique spot in the hearts of Mumbaikars, with numerous families thinking about a visit to the parlour, a treasured tradition. This famous ice cream parlour has been serving delectable ice cream sandwiches since around 1953. The interesting mix of hand-crafted ice cream between two fresh rolls is a magnificent treat.

Conclusion

Mumbai's road food scene shows the city's dynamic and different culinary culture. From the fiery and tangy kinds of chaat to the smoky goodness of kebabs, the street food spots referenced above offer a tasty journey through the core of Mumbai. In this way, the following time you wind up in the city of dreams, make certain to investigate these 8 best street food spots for an extraordinary culinary encounter.