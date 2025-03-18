Captain D’s seafood restaurant set to make its European debut in Kent

Captain D’s, a popular American seafood restaurant chain, is making waves as it prepares to open its first European location in Kent in August 2025. This venture marks the brand’s entry into the UK market and, more broadly, into Europe. As Captain D’s sets its sights on international expansion, it is planning to introduce 20 new stores across the UK, with additional locations in Sussex and Hampshire slated to open soon after the Kent launch.
Known for its signature seafood dishes, Captain D’s has been a staple in the American casual dining scene, with over 530 outlets across 23 states. The chain is particularly celebrated for its batter-dipped fish, grilled shrimp, and salmon, which have earned it a loyal following in the US. Now, British customers will have the opportunity to experience the restaurant’s unique take on seafood.
Bringing a taste of America to the UK
The arrival of Captain D’s in the UK is expected to add a new dynamic to the country's seafood dining scene. While the UK is home to a rich tradition of seafood cuisine, from fish and chips to fresh shellfish in coastal towns, Captain D’s offers a distinctly American twist. The chain’s menu features a variety of fried and grilled options, providing a balance between indulgent comfort food and lighter, healthier choices.
Phil Greifeld, CEO of Captain D’s, expressed excitement about the brand’s expansion into the UK, stating: “We are highly enthused to bring our unique brand to the United Kingdom. Captain D's will bring our craveable seafood to the guests of the UK.” Greifeld also highlighted that this venture is just the beginning of the brand’s global ambitions, with plans to bring Captain D’s quality seafood and hospitality to more seafood lovers around the world.
The decision to make Kent the first location is a strategic one. With its proximity to the coast and strong connections to London, Kent provides an ideal location for the launch of a seafood restaurant. The chain’s blend of affordable seafood and casual dining is likely to appeal to a broad demographic, from families to young professionals looking for a quick yet satisfying meal.
International growth with sustainability in mind
Captain D’s expansion into the UK is part of a broader international strategy aimed at sustainable and impactful growth. The company is focused on ensuring that each new restaurant aligns with its values of high-quality seafood, exceptional customer service, and environmental responsibility.
Hair Parra, Senior Vice President of International Operations and Development at Captain D’s, explained, “Our goal is not only to expand but to ensure we're building something sustainable and impactful. The UK is a key market with immense potential, and by working closely with our master franchisees, we're confident that we'll deliver exceptional results.”
The UK launch follows Captain D’s announcement of its plans to expand into Toronto, Canada, and hints at further international growth in regions like South America and Asia. The company is positioning itself as a global player in the casual dining seafood industry, with a strong focus on adapting to local markets while maintaining its core brand identity.
What’s on the menu?
British diners can expect a diverse and appealing menu when Captain D’s opens its doors. The restaurant’s signature dish, batter-dipped fish, is likely to be a crowd-pleaser, offering a crispy and satisfying take on the classic. In addition to fried fish, the menu will include grilled options such as shrimp and salmon, catering to health-conscious diners.
Batter-dipped fishiStock
Sides like hushpuppies, coleslaw, and fries will round out the offerings, giving customers a complete taste of American seafood dining. For those with a sweet tooth, Captain D’s also offers a range of desserts. The menu is designed to be both familiar and different enough to attract seafood lovers and those curious to try something new.
Captain D’s impact on the UK dining scene
The arrival of Captain D’s seafood restaurant in the UK comes at a time when British consumers are increasingly open to trying new dining experiences. With a growing focus on casual dining and an expanding appetite for seafood, Captain D’s is entering a market ripe for innovation.
By offering a fresh take on seafood in an accessible, fast-casual format, Captain D’s could carve out a niche in the UK’s highly competitive restaurant industry. As the brand begins its UK rollout, it will be interesting to see how it adapts to local tastes while maintaining the core elements that have made it successful in the US.
As Captain D’s prepares to make its European debut, seafood lovers across Kent and beyond will be eagerly anticipating the arrival of this American favourite. With a commitment to sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction, the restaurant chain is poised to make a splash in the UK dining scene.