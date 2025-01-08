Candidates for Muslim council leadership face scrutiny over past remarks

TWO candidates, Dr Muhammad Adrees and Dr Mohammed Wajid Akhter, are contesting to become the secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), the largest representative body for British Muslims.

Both candidates have come under scrutiny following a report by the Policy Exchange think tank, which highlights their controversial past remarks.

Dr Akhter, from East London, has called being Muslim an “act of revolutionary defiance” and advocated for British Muslims to prioritise their faith identity over nationality, The Times reported.

In 2022, he wrote, “Teach children to be Muslim primarily… this allows a solid foundation upon which to approach the world.”

He has also criticised New Year celebrations as involving “un-Islamic practices” and warned of assimilation into Western culture.

In 2023, he encouraged Muslims to unite into a “powerful community” that could “change from the hand that is begging to the hand that is giving.”

Dr Adrees has been criticised for a 2017 article praising the Iranian Revolution and Ayatollah Khomeini. He wrote positively about Iran’s governance, despite ongoing human rights concerns, including executions for blasphemy, The Telegraph reported.

Khalid Mahmood, a senior fellow at Policy Exchange and Britain’s longest-serving Muslim MP, described the views as “deeply disturbing.” He added, “The government rightly refuses to engage with the MCB.”

In response, the MCB defended its democratic process and accused Policy Exchange of hostility towards British Muslims.

Dr Akhter stated, “I am standing for secretary-general because I love my community and my country... Any attempt to misrepresent my views is deeply misleading.”

The election will conclude on 25 January.