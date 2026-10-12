BYD unveils 764hp electric SUV that charges from 10% to 97% in nine minutes

BYD claims the Atto 8 can charge from 10% to 97% in nine minutes using its flash-charging technology.

The seven-seat SUV offers up to 405 miles of range under WLTP testing.

Sales are expected to begin in Europe in the first quarter of 2027, with pricing yet to be announced.

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has unveiled its Atto 8 electric SUV at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, introducing ultra-fast charging technology to its European model range.

The seven-seat SUV, known as the Tang L in China, will feature a second-generation Blade Battery with a capacity of 115kWh. According to BYD, the battery can charge from 10% to 97% in nine minutes using its new flash-charging system. Charging from 10% to 70% is claimed to take just five minutes.

The technology is designed to reduce charging stops for electric vehicle owners, although the advertised times depend on access to compatible flash-charging infrastructure.

BYD says the Atto 8 will be the first model in its European range to feature the technology. The company plans to establish 3,000 flash-charging stations across Europe by the end of 2027.

How much power and range does the BYD Atto 8 offer?

The Atto 8 will be available in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions, with different power outputs and range figures.

The rear-wheel-drive Design version produces 340kW, equivalent to around 462bhp, and can travel up to 405 miles (653km) on a single charge under the WLTP test cycle.

The range-topping Excellence AWD produces 570kW, equivalent to around 764bhp or 775PS, and accelerates from zero to 62mph (100km/h) in 4.6 seconds. Its claimed WLTP range is lower, at up to 374 miles (602km).

The figures are manufacturer specifications and refer to different versions of the vehicle.

Measuring 5,040mm long, 1,996mm wide and 1,760mm tall, the Atto 8 is a large SUV designed to accommodate seven occupants in a 2+3+2 seating layout.

Practicality is another focus. The vehicle has a 136-litre front storage compartment, known as a frunk, which BYD says can be opened with a double-tap function. It also features a projection-activated powered tailgate.

When will the BYD Atto 8 go on sale in Europe?

BYD expects the Atto 8 to reach European markets in the first quarter of 2027. The company has not yet announced its European price.

For comparison, BYD's existing seven-seat Tang electric SUV has been listed at different prices in Germany, with the advertised figure varying between the original price and a reduced offer. The Atto 8's eventual positioning will depend on its launch pricing and specification in individual markets.

The model is based on the Tang L sold in China, where the electric version has been available at substantially lower prices than those typically associated with premium electric SUVs in Europe. However, domestic Chinese pricing is not directly comparable with European retail prices, which can reflect different specifications, taxes, distribution costs and market strategies.

The Atto 8's launch comes as carmakers compete to improve charging speeds and address concerns about the time required to recharge electric vehicles on longer journeys.

BYD executive vice-president Stella Li presented the SUV at the Paris Motor Show. The company's European expansion of flash charging will be an important factor in determining how widely drivers can use the headline charging times.

Until the charging network is established and the vehicle reaches dealerships, the nine-minute figure remains a manufacturer claim tied to the required charging technology rather than a charging time available at every public charger.