Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

BYD unveils 764hp electric SUV that charges from 10% to 97% in nine minutes

The seven-seat Atto 8 will reach European markets in early 2027, combining a 115kWh battery, up to 405 miles of claimed range and BYD’s new flash-charging technology

BYD Atto 8 SUV

BYD’s Atto 8 electric SUV will introduce the company’s flash-charging technology to its European model range

X handle
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseOct 12, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • BYD claims the Atto 8 can charge from 10% to 97% in nine minutes using its flash-charging technology.
  • The seven-seat SUV offers up to 405 miles of range under WLTP testing.
  • Sales are expected to begin in Europe in the first quarter of 2027, with pricing yet to be announced.

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has unveiled its Atto 8 electric SUV at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, introducing ultra-fast charging technology to its European model range.

The seven-seat SUV, known as the Tang L in China, will feature a second-generation Blade Battery with a capacity of 115kWh. According to BYD, the battery can charge from 10% to 97% in nine minutes using its new flash-charging system. Charging from 10% to 70% is claimed to take just five minutes.

The technology is designed to reduce charging stops for electric vehicle owners, although the advertised times depend on access to compatible flash-charging infrastructure.

BYD says the Atto 8 will be the first model in its European range to feature the technology. The company plans to establish 3,000 flash-charging stations across Europe by the end of 2027.

How much power and range does the BYD Atto 8 offer?

The Atto 8 will be available in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions, with different power outputs and range figures.

The rear-wheel-drive Design version produces 340kW, equivalent to around 462bhp, and can travel up to 405 miles (653km) on a single charge under the WLTP test cycle.

The range-topping Excellence AWD produces 570kW, equivalent to around 764bhp or 775PS, and accelerates from zero to 62mph (100km/h) in 4.6 seconds. Its claimed WLTP range is lower, at up to 374 miles (602km).

The figures are manufacturer specifications and refer to different versions of the vehicle.

Measuring 5,040mm long, 1,996mm wide and 1,760mm tall, the Atto 8 is a large SUV designed to accommodate seven occupants in a 2+3+2 seating layout.

Practicality is another focus. The vehicle has a 136-litre front storage compartment, known as a frunk, which BYD says can be opened with a double-tap function. It also features a projection-activated powered tailgate.

When will the BYD Atto 8 go on sale in Europe?

BYD expects the Atto 8 to reach European markets in the first quarter of 2027. The company has not yet announced its European price.

For comparison, BYD's existing seven-seat Tang electric SUV has been listed at different prices in Germany, with the advertised figure varying between the original price and a reduced offer. The Atto 8's eventual positioning will depend on its launch pricing and specification in individual markets.

The model is based on the Tang L sold in China, where the electric version has been available at substantially lower prices than those typically associated with premium electric SUVs in Europe. However, domestic Chinese pricing is not directly comparable with European retail prices, which can reflect different specifications, taxes, distribution costs and market strategies.

The Atto 8's launch comes as carmakers compete to improve charging speeds and address concerns about the time required to recharge electric vehicles on longer journeys.

BYD executive vice-president Stella Li presented the SUV at the Paris Motor Show. The company's European expansion of flash charging will be an important factor in determining how widely drivers can use the headline charging times.

Until the charging network is established and the vehicle reaches dealerships, the nine-minute figure remains a manufacturer claim tied to the required charging technology rather than a charging time available at every public charger.

atto 8bydelectric vehicleflashchargingsuvwltp testingbyd atto 8 suv
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

10 Beauty & Self-Care Deals Worth Buying During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Tech

10 Beauty & Self-Care Deals Worth Buying During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

boots-primark-deal
Featured

Billionaire Weston family behind Primark buys Boots for £6.7bn

india-rate-hike
Business

Sanjay Malhotra warns inflation is spreading as RBI hikes rate for first time since 2023

mohsin-zuber-issa
Business

Issa brothers delay $9bn US float as market turmoil hits listing plans

More For You

Renault

Renault plans to lead its next phase of Indian expansion with the Bridger SUV, developed locally for the domestic market

iStock

Renault plans hybrid and electric push in India, with new SUV due in 2027

  • Renault CEO François Provost says India is the company's top priority outside Europe.
  • The Bridger SUV, designed and developed in India, is scheduled to launch in 2027.
  • Renault plans to introduce strong hybrids first, followed by a wider push into electric vehicles.

French automaker Renault is planning a bigger push into hybrid and electric vehicles in India, with CEO François Provost identifying the country as its most important market outside Europe.

Speaking to the media at the Paris Motor Show on Monday, Provost said the company intended to expand its presence in India through electrification, local manufacturing and new products tailored to domestic buyers.

Keep ReadingShow less