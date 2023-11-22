Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Remaining BTS members initiate military enlistment process

Jin, j-hope, and Suga, three of seven BTS members, are currently serving in the South Korean military.

V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The last four members of South Korean music sensation BTS, who were yet to fulfill their mandatory military duty, have begun the enlistment process, the group’s management agency BigHit Music announced on Wednesday.

Jin, j-hope, and Suga, three of seven BTS members, are currently serving in the South Korean military. Group leader RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are next in line.

“We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course,” BigHit Music said in a statement on the global fan forum Weverse.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists,” it added.

Known for songs such as “Blood Sweat Tears”, “Idol”, “Dynamite”, “Boy With Luv”, and “DNA”, BTS had announced their hiatus in June 2022, with members hoping to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

Jin, the oldest member of the band, enlisted last year, followed by J-hope in April. Suga, the third member, started his service in September.

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boys in English), formed in 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment, released their first single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’ on June 12, 2013.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
AR Rahman on importance of film festivals
Bollywood News
Kartik Aaryan teams up with Karan Johar
NEWS
Documentary marking 10 years of BTS to premiere on Disney Plus
NEWS
Padma Lakshmi spotted with Kenya Barris
NEWS
‘India I’m bringing home your Emmy’: Ektaa Kapoor
NEWS
International Emmy Awards 2023: Check out complete list of winners
NEWS
Jim Sarbh reacts on his loss at Emmy Awards
NEWS
Vir Das wins first International Emmy Award
NEWS
Opening IFFI one of proudest moments: British filmmaker Stuart Gatt
Bollywood News
Madhuri receives ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ Award
TELEVISION
Krishnan Guru-Murthy on how ‘Strictly’ changed his outlook on life
Hollywood News
Iman Vellani on below-par box office performance of ‘The Marvels’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW