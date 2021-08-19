Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,049
Total Cases 32,322,258
Today's Fatalities 530
Today's Cases 36,401
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,049
Total Cases 32,322,258
Today's Fatalities 530
Today's Cases 36,401

News

British lawmaker questions UK’s aid to Pakistan

Member of British Parliament Daniel Kawczynski (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A CONSERVATIVE parliamentarian has questioned the rationale behind Britain sending aid to Pakistan whose leader “praised” the Taliban.

Daniel Kawczynski drew the Commons’ attention to the allegations that Islamabad has been supporting the insurgent group, which, he said, is “most concerning”.

The Warsaw-born politician’s comments came amid the reports that Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan hailed the Taliban for “breaking the shackles of cultural slavery”.

“We need to ask questions about the role of Russia and Pakistan… the allegations that they have been supporting the Taliban.. and most concerning of all – Pakistan,” Kawczynski said.

“So there are serious questions to be asked about the role of Pakistan and her security forces.”

At £305 million, Pakistan was the top receiver of the UK’s international aid in 2019, followed closely by Ethiopia and Afghanistan, according to Department for International Development data, cited by Express.

Khan, who has been consistently denying that his country backed the Taliban, said in a recent television address, “When you adopt someone’s culture, you believe it to be superior and you end up becoming a slave to it… What is happening in Afghanistan now (is that) they have broken the shackles of slavery.”

Kabul recently accused Islamabad of supporting the insurgents during its fight against the insurgents near the Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan. Khan’s government, however, dismissed the allegation, saying its action was aimed at safeguarding its own territory.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan at a stunning speed as international forces withdrew from the country after nearly two decades of war.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sharma says finance plan being worked out for developing countries
News
Gurkha veterans call off hunger strike as UK government agrees talks
News
Taliban takeover will inspire terrorists, warns UK defence secretary Ben Wallace
News
Pfizer Covid jab declines faster than AstraZeneca: study
News
Indian defence minister worried over rising national security challenges
PAKISTAN
2 killed in explosion at Pakistan’s Muharram procession
News
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with Bangladesh, India
UK
UK will double humanitarian aid to Afghanistan this year
UK
‘Too few south Asian faces in TV adverts’
UK
‘Double jabbed people spread Covid as much as un-jabbed’
News
‘Ethnic minority kidney transplant patients waiting for organs’
INDIA
EXCLUSIVE: UK-Asian engineer hopes to empower women with off-grid, low cost washing machine
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sharma says finance plan being worked out for developing countries
Gurkha veterans call off hunger strike as UK government agrees…
Chopra’s gold removed huge mental block: AFI chief Sumariwalla
Taliban takeover will inspire terrorists, warns UK defence secretary Ben…
Sharia law around the world
Pfizer Covid jab declines faster than AstraZeneca: study