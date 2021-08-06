Website Logo
  • Friday, August 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 426,754
Total Cases 31,856,757
Today's Fatalities 464
Today's Cases 44,643
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 426,754
Total Cases 31,856,757
Today's Fatalities 464
Today's Cases 44,643

Olympics

Britain’s Laura Kenny wins fifth Olympic cycling gold

Gold medallists Laura Kenny (right) and Katie Archibald of Britain celebrate on the podium. (REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITISH cyclist Laura Kenny won her fifth Olympic gold medal on Friday (6), powering to victory alongside Katie Archibald in the first women’s madison at a Games.

Kenny and Archibald, now a two-time Olympic champion, won 10 of the 12 sprints to finish on 78 points, 43 clear of Denmark, who took silver.

The Russian Olympic Committee took the bronze with 26 points after 120 laps of the Izu Velodrome.

Kenny’s sixth medal overall draws her level with dressage rider Charlotte Dujardin as Britain’s most-decorated female Olympic athlete.

She also becomes the first British woman to win five gold medals, joining Bradley Wiggins and rower Steve Redgrave on the country’s all-time list, only one behind her husband Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy.

The 29-year-old finished off the race in style, racing over the line to claim 10 points for winning the final sprint.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Olympics
Olympics: Britain beat India to win women’s hockey bronze
Olympics
India wrestler Ravi Dahiya bags Olympic silver, goes down fighting in final
Olympics
Sreejesh says bronze medal will rekindle India’s love for hockey
Olympics
India creates history, wins Olympic hockey medal after 41 years
Olympics
From Rio teen to Tokyo, Ashok puts women’s golf on map in India
Olympics
Sky Brown, 13, becomes Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist
Olympics
Olympics: Argentina beat India in women’s hockey semifinal
Olympics
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya storms into final, ensures fourth medal for India
Olympics
Olympics: Neeraj qualifies for javelin final with brilliant first throw
Olympics
Boxer Lovlina bags Olympic bronze, India’s third at Tokyo
Olympics
British cycling’s golden couple settle for Olympic silver
Olympics
British sailors bag superb haul of two golds, one silver
Eastern Eye

Videos

Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
South Africa’s Zuma hospitalised ahead of graft trial August 10
Sharma draws flak for trips to 30 countries in seven…
Confidential line for women in quarantine hotels soon amid cases…
Pakistan has other ‘options’, Imran Khan’s aide tells US
Amazon wins legal battle with Indian conglomerate
50 Years of Mammoottysm: Mohanlal wishes Mammootty on completing 50…