Website Logo
  • Friday, January 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 483,178
Total Cases 35,226,386
Today's Fatalities 302
Today's Cases 1,17,100
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 483,178
Total Cases 35,226,386
Today's Fatalities 302
Today's Cases 1,17,100

HEADLINE STORY

Britain calls in military to help NHS Covid staffing crunch

Pedestrians walk past images of workers of Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) fixed to hoardings outside a temporary field hospital in south London. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITAIN’S Ministry of Defence on Friday (7) said that it had begun the deployment of the military to support hospitals experiencing staff shortages and extreme pressures due to record Covid-19 cases in the country.

The government said that 200 Armed Forces personnel had been made available to support the National Health Service (NHS) in London for the next three weeks.

Britain has seen a surge in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant, and has reported over 150,000 new cases each day over the last week.

NHS Nightingale Hubs
A general view of the Royal Preston Hospital which be the location of a Nightingale Covid-19 Surge Hub on December 30, 2021 in Preston, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said that England can withstand the surge without new restrictions thanks to vaccination and the lower severity of the variant, but has warned of a challenging few weeks, as staffing is disrupted as people self-isolate.

The government has also deployed armed forces to assist with Covid-19 testing and vaccination programmes.

“Once again they are stepping up to assist NHS workers who are working round the clock across the capital, helping the health service through this difficult winter period where the need is greatest,” health minister Sajid Javid said.

Britain has reported nearly 150,000 deaths from Covid-19, and, two years into a pandemic, its state-run health service was already facing a morale and staffing crisis even before the recent surge in Omicron, a lawmaker report published on Thursday (6) said.

The report said that the staffing crisis could derail efforts to catch-up with record waiting lists for elective treatment caused by Covid-19 disruption.

Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the Council of the British Medical Association, said that there were unprecedented levels of staff absence in the NHS.

“Although the government has resorted to the army helping out in London, let’s not forget we actually have a national problem at the moment,” Nagpaul told Sky News.

“This is a national problem and we’ve never known this level of staff absence before.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Harris was in building when pipe bomb was discovered last year, official says
News
Exclusive: UK and India will kick off FTA talks to boost economic ties
INDIA
Omicron: India fears another Covid catastrophe
HEADLINE STORY
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over India
News
Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights
News
Johnson slams anti-vaxxers’ ‘mumbo jumbo’
News
‘Polar Preet’ always wanted to break stereotype
News
Britain reports record Covid-19 prevalence as Omicron surges
INDIA
Omicron spreads in India’s big cities but hospitalisations still low
News
Staffing crisis may derail attempts to solve hospital backlog, say lawmakers
News
UK eases curbs for travel into England
News
Lord Ahmed found guilty of child sex offences
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Former British champion Kash Farooq retires at 26
Sadiq Khan forced to defend London council tax hike
Harris was in building when pipe bomb was discovered last…
Imran Khan’s ‘dishonesty’ stands exposed: Nawaz Sharif
Plymouth councillor helps distribute free food
Toxic gas kills six in India
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE