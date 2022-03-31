Bridgerton: Simone Ashley confirms season 3 return

Simone Ashley (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

After receiving glowing reviews and terrific response from the audience world over for season 2, Netflix’s Regency-era romance Bridgerton is set to return with a season 3.

Actress Simone Ashley, who plays Viscountess Kate Bridgerton in season 2, confirmed the development to a leading publication at a dinner celebrating South Asian culture hosted by Netflix in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Actor Jonathan Bailey, who plays her on-screen husband Viscount Anthony, will also return to reprise his role.

At the star-studded event, the 27-year-old actress stole the limelight in an elegant and pristine white dress with a midriff cutout and a long slit up the right leg. She accessorized her dress with an ornate diamond necklace and small diamond hoop earrings. She completed her look with a set of shiny silver pumps as she hit the red carpet and posed with guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Ashley (@simoneasshley)

Other stars in attendance at the event were Kal Penn, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Sujata Day, Lilly Singh, Sophia Ali, and Anurima Bhargava.

It has not even been a week since the eight-episode Season 2 of Bridgerton debuted on Netflix, but fans are already looking forward to Season 3.

The streaming media giant already renewed the show for both a third and fourth season last April, with Ashley confirming at the event that both Kate and Anthony will return.

“We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started,” Ashley said at the event.

She also praised new showrunner Jess Brownell, who will be at the helm for both the third and fourth seasons.

“We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in Season 3. In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it,” Ashley teased.

