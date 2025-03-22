Boxing legend George Foreman passes away at 76

George Foreman, the iconic two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medallist, has died at the age of 76. His family shared the news on social media, marking the end of a life that left an indelible mark on the world of boxing and beyond.
Foreman first came to prominence in 1968 when he won an Olympic gold medal, but it was his powerful rise in the heavyweight division that truly made him a household name. In 1973, he knocked out Joe Frazier to win the heavyweight championship, instantly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the sport.
However, Foreman’s career is perhaps most remembered for his iconic 1974 bout against Muhammad Ali, known as the Rumble in the Jungle. Despite entering the fight as the favourite, Foreman was stunned by Ali, who knocked him out in the eighth round in one of boxing’s greatest upsets. This historic fight was later chronicled in the Oscar-winning documentary When We Were Kings, forever preserving Foreman’s place in the annals of boxing history.
His iconic 1974 bout against Muhammad Ali, known as the Rumble in the JungleYoutube/ Jeff Jackson
At 28, after several notable fights, Foreman surprised many by retiring from the sport and becoming a minister in his home state of Texas. For 10 years, he was out of the ring, but in 1987, Foreman launched an unexpected comeback at the age of 38. Initially seen as a curiosity, his return turned into one of the sport’s greatest stories, culminating in a fierce contest against Evander Holyfield in 1991, where Foreman, at 42, showed he was still a legitimate contender.
In 1994, Foreman achieved the unthinkable when he knocked out Michael Moorer to reclaim the heavyweight title at the age of 45, making him the oldest heavyweight champion in history. The incredible moment was forever etched in sports lore, with commentator Jim Lampley famously exclaiming, “It happened! It happened!”
Outside the ring, Foreman became a global personality with the launch of his George Foreman Grill in 1994. The grill became a massive success, selling over 100 million units worldwide and making Foreman a household name once again. He later sold the commercial rights to the grill for a remarkable $138 million.
Foreman retired from boxing for good after his final fight in 1997, a close decision loss to Shannon Briggs. He continued his involvement in the sport as a ringside analyst and remained a beloved figure in the boxing world.
Tributes poured in after his passing, with fans, friends, and boxing greats remembering Foreman not just for his power in the ring but for his kindness, resilience, and enduring spirit.