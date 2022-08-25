Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton to appear as Batman in Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

Ben Affleck had allegedly replaced Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight in Aquaman 2.

By: Mohnish Singh

Toplined by Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is one of the hugely anticipated films that fans all across the world have been waiting for with bated breath. While the film is still several months away from its theatrical bow, rumours about Ben Affleck appearing in the film as Batman have been whetting fans’ excitement further.

According to reports, Affleck has a number of surprise appearances lined up as Batman over the next year. His first appearance as Caped Crusader is expected to be in Momoa’s March 2023 release Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa’s Arthur Curry reunites with Batfleck for the first time since both versions of Justice League in 2017 and 2021.

As if that was not enough to send fans into a tizzy, Jason Momoa has teased there are going to be “more Batmans” with the return of Ben Affleck. Yes, you read that right!

During a conversation, when the star was asked if Ben will be in the film, he said, “Well, I can’t tell you anything about the reunion.”

“He may or may not be in it; and there may be more or less or even more Batmans in it – who knows? You can only know a little bit,” Jason Momoa added.

It was also to be noted that Ben Affleck had allegedly replaced Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight in Aquaman 2. Scenes featuring Keaton returning to the role were filmed but later replaced with a performance by Affleck due to continuity issues tied to the Aquaman sequel.

The film’s original theatrical release was planned to be months before Keaton is set to reprise the role in June 2023’s The Flash.

However, Warner Bros. announced that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was being deferred to December 2023, prompting some to question whether Keaton’s rumored performance would be restored in the film.

Keaton had also been expected to appear as Batman in the planned HBO Max spinoff Batgirl this year, before the film was abruptly shelved despite being completed.

