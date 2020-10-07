Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Last month, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. NCB claimed that the actress consumed drugs with Sushant and also supplied it to the actor. Along with Rhea, her brother, Showik Chakraborty was also arrested.







Well, a few days ago, Rhea and her brother, Showik had filed a bail plea in Bombay High Court and today, the court has granted bail to Rhea, but her brother’s plea has been rejected.

The news agency, ANI tweeted, “Maharashtra: Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty. Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested them in connection with a drugs case related to #SushantSinghRajput death.”

Maharashtra: Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty (in file pic), rejects bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty.



Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested them in connection with a drugs case related to #SushantSinghRajput death pic.twitter.com/FqhCS7UzGy — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020







In another tweeted, ANI wrote, “Rhea Chakraborty gets bail on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Court says, “Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission & inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai.”

Rhea Chakraborty gets bail on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Court says, “Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission & inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai” https://t.co/TBCLt1Cblx



— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, who were also arrested by NCB, have been granted bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. It was said that the actor died by suicide, however, after a few days, the actor’s family filed a case against Rhea for stealing Sushant’s money and instigating him to die by suicide.

There were even reports that Sushant was murdered. However, a couple of days ago, AIIMS submitted their report to CBI in which they have stated that it was not murder and the actor died by suicide.





