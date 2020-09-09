Bombay HC asks BMC to stop the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office

A couple of days ago, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to inform everyone that BMC has reached her office in Mumbai and they are claiming that the construction at her property is illegal. The actress had tweeted, “They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property.”

Well, BMC didn’t demolish her property yesterday but gave her notice. And it was today morning when they reached her property to demolish it. On Twitter, Kangana had posted pictures of her office getting demolished.

She had captioned it as, “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy.”

Well, Kangana’s lawyer had filed a plea in Bombay High Court against the demolition of her property, and Bombay HC has ordered a stay on the demolition. PTI tweeted, “Bombay High Court asks BMC to stop demolition work at Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Mumbai.”

Kangana in her another tweet wrote, “There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like Slightly smiling face#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut.”

Well, even on Twitter people are slamming BMC and they are supporting the actress.