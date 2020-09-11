Bollywood yesteryear actresses who proved marriage was never a hurdle in their career

Earlier, it was said that when an actress gets married her career is over. However, we always discuss that how things are changing now and married actresses are still getting movies and they are successful.

But well, it’s not true that actresses nowadays are the only ones breaking the glass ceiling. There are so many yesteryear actresses who were at the peak of their career, got married, had kids, and were super successful.

So, today let’s look at the list of yesteryear actresses who proved that marriage was never a hurdle in their career…

Hema Malini

Hema Malini got married to Dharmendra in the year 1979. She was the dream girl of Bollywood and of course, was at the top of her game. But, even after getting married and having kids, Hema Malini played lead roles in many films including movies like Do Aur Do Paanch, Satte Pe Satta, Razia Sultan, and more.

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan started her career in the year 1971 and after two years in 1973, she tied the knot with Amitabh Bachchan. Even after getting married, Jaya Bachchan played the role of a female lead in many films. She also continued to work after having kids.

Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore got married to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969. In the same year, she gave one of the biggest hits of her career, Aradhana (it released before the wedding). But, the wedding didn’t stop her film starring in many other successful films like Safar, Chhoti Bahu, Amar Prem, Daag, and others.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia made her Bollywood debut in 1973 with the film Bobby. It was a super hit at the box office and she became a star overnight. However, she got married to Rajesh Khanna and became a mother. After getting married and having kids, Dimple made her comeback after nine years, and well, then there was no looking back for her.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi is undoubtedly one of the best actresses we have in the industry. In the year 1984, Shabana Azmi got married to Javed Akhtar but that didn’t affect her career at all. She starred in some amazing movies after getting married as well, and till now, she surprises us with her performance when she comes on the big screen.