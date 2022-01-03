Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 481,893
Total Cases 34,922,882
Today's Fatalities 123
Today's Cases 33,750
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 481,893
Total Cases 34,922,882
Today's Fatalities 123
Today's Cases 33,750

Entertainment

Bollywood stars set to make their digital debut in 2022

Bollywood stars set to make their digital debut in 2022 (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous)

By: Mohnish Singh

The digital wave has bitten some of the most celebrated names in Bollywood in recent times.

A medium to do long-format content with unusual storylines, streaming space has given many actors an opportunity to dig into never-before-seen roles. 2022 will see some of the most renowned faces of Hindi cinema mark their digital debut. We are excited to see what these stars have in store for us.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

First on the list is our very own Dhak-Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit. There are only a few actresses who have reached the peak of stardom like her. Finding Anamika will mark her entry into the digital space. The first look of the series was released at the Tudum, a global fan event of NETFLIX. Produced by Karan Johar, Finding Anamika is a thriller that is gearing up to give its audience a nail-biting experience.

Aparshakti Khurana

Second on the list is multi-talented Aparshakti Khurana who, after having a successful 2021, is now set to mark his digital debut with Stardust in 2022. Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series is a fictitious representation of the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989 and explores the clash between two superstars. It is an unusual storyline and Khurana’s fans are excited to know what the actor has in store for them with this one.

Ajay Devgan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Superstar Ajay Devgan, who has created some of the most memorable franchises in Bollywood, be it Golmaal or Singham, is gearing up to set the streaming space on fire as he marks his entry with the release of Rudra-The Edge of Darkness on Disney Hotstar. Playing a cop in the series, he is accompanied by Esha Deol who plays an important role in the series. The audience may have seen Ajay donning the role of a cop many times over but with Rudra, he is set to surprise his fans and well-wishers with an unusually dark and gritty role.

Sonakshi Sinha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha will also mark her entry into the world of the web through the release of her first streaming series on Amazon Prime, Fallen. Known as the mass queen of Bollywood, Sonakshi has always been known to choose roles that strike the chord of the masses. The actor recently took to her Instagram where she shared a heartfelt note of thank you to her director, Reema Kagti, and producer, Zoya Akhtar for giving her the memorable role of Anjali Bhaati in the series. We wish the actor a super-duper maiden opening.

Shahid Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor is one actor who does things quietly and suddenly arrives with a bang. Touted as one of the most talented and bankable actors in today’s times, 2022 will see Shahid mark his debut in the digital space. The untitled project is being directed by the duo, Raj and DK, who have given India two super successful seasons of The Family Man. We will just have to watch this space for more to know what Shahid is gearing up for.

Aditya Roy Kapur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Millennial crush Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Golden Globe-winning show, The Night Manager. If sources are to be believed Aditya will portray the role of Tom Hiddleston in the series. It will be interesting to see how the makers will adapt and Indianize the show to suit our taste buds. We wish the cast and crew all the very best.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dhanush starrer bilingual film Sir starts rolling
Entertainment
Producer Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19
Entertainment
Shefali Shah: I don’t have set acting patterns to fall back on
Entertainment
RRR release postponed again due to rise in Covid-19 cases
Entertainment
Mohanlal goes bald in first look of Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure
Entertainment
Anushka Sharma set to sign two theatrical releases and one streaming project
Entertainment
Kirti Kulhari: I choose projects that help me grow
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan wraps up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha in Lucknow
Entertainment
Irrfan Khan’s Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, Sanjay Mishra’s Turtle and Waah Zindagi…
Entertainment
A wholesome slate of films for Katrina Kaif in 2022
Entertainment
Haseen Dillruba beats Sooryavanshi, Mimi, and Dhamaka to become the most-watched Hindi film…
Entertainment
Twinkle Khanna pays tribute to Rajesh Khanna on 79th birth anniversary
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Harpreet Chandi creates history in Antarctica
Dhanush starrer bilingual film Sir starts rolling
Producer Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19
Bollywood stars set to make their digital debut in 2022
Shefali Shah: I don’t have set acting patterns to fall…
India’s foreign funds ban will hurt us severely: Oxfam
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE